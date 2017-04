A minimalist design look, whether on tabletops or applied to other decor elements, can serve multiple functions. An understated look may be right for a serious event message, a somber cause, or as an appropriate approach to a nonprofit event underwritten by donors. Streamlined decor can also be an effective, and still sophisticated, way to dress up an event that doesn’t have a huge budget. Here are 10 ways producers and designers approached the minimalism theme.