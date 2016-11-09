LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Find Ideas
All Stories
LOCATION SCOUT

10 New Tech-Forward Venues in Austin

New hotels, eateries, and event spaces that have above-average tech offerings.

Photo: Courtesy of NLand Surf Park Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of NLand Surf Park

By Michele Laufik Posted November 9, 2016, 6:30 AM EST

AUSTIN Technological advances are often crucial for event planners to have an edge. Here are new and recently renovated Austin venues that have stayed on top of upgrades and improved offerings for tech-savvy guests. These hotels, conference centers, restaurants, private rooms, and other spaces can accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue