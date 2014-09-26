LIST YOUR BIZ
12 Unusual Venues for Company Holiday Parties

From chilly lounges to mini golf courses, opt for one of these unexpected locations for your next festive gathering.

By Rose Curiel Posted September 26, 2014, 11:53 AM EDT

Looking for a venue for the company holiday party, but tired of booking the same local bar? This year, why not reward a team’s creativity with an equally original location? From Ferris wheel cabins to bedroom arcades, here are 12 venues so unique, they’re sure to spark conversation among coworkers.

