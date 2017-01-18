LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Find Ideas
All Stories
EVENT REPORT

14 Unique Ideas You May Have Missed at C.E.S. 2017

Brands and companies including Twitter, Kodak, and Here showcased eye-catching booths and lounges at the 50th edition of the tech industry event.

Photo: Courtesy of C.E.S. Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of C.E.S.

By Ian Zelaya Posted January 18, 2017, 7:15 AM EST

LAS VEGAS C.E.S. recently celebrated a milestone with its 50th anniversary of the event, which hosted than 175,000 industry professionals and 3,800 exhibitors from January 5 to 8. Like previous editions of the event, companies showcased new technology, products, and services through innovative booths, lounges, and interactive attendee experiences at venues including the Las Vegas Convention Center, Aria Resort & Casino, and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Here's a look at some unique ideas at C.E.S. this year from companies including Kodak, Discovery Communications, and Twitter.

Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue