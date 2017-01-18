14 Unique Ideas You May Have Missed at C.E.S. 2017

C.E.S. recently celebrated a milestone with its 50th anniversary of the event, which hosted than 175,000 industry professionals and 3,800 exhibitors from January 5 to 8. Like previous editions of the event, companies showcased new technology, products, and services through innovative booths, lounges, and interactive attendee experiences at venues including the Las Vegas Convention Center, Aria Resort & Casino, and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Here's a look at some unique ideas at C.E.S. this year from companies including Kodak, Discovery Communications, and Twitter.