15 Ideas for Drought-Friendly Event Style

Although California's particularly wet winter has done much to ease the burden, the state's drought has raged on long enough to inspire a widespread trend in events with an eye toward conservation. Additionally, events like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place annually in the Southern California desert, have built upon the nationwide trend of desert aesthetics, including succulents and wildflowers as decor. From design to gifts and activities, here are 15 ideas to inspire drought-friendly event concepts.