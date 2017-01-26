LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Find Ideas
All Stories
IDEA FILE

16 Catering and Decor Ideas From Inauguration Parties

From patriotic decor and color-wash lighting to new twists on classic catering dishes, inauguration-weekend events showcased a variety of food and decor ideas.

Photo: Rod Lamkey Jr. Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Rod Lamkey Jr.

By D. Channing Muller Posted January 26, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. Many events surrounding the inauguration of President Donald Trump played on patriotic themes and color palettes—many with new twists. The use of color-wash lighting and patterned projections, as well as caterers’ focus on savory dishes, stood out as the most predominant trends spotted throughout the weekend. Check out how these decor and catering options varied between events as well as the brand activations seen around Washington.

Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue
This ad will close automatically in seconds. ×