Festive holiday decor and event ideas have been popping up across the country at department store window unveilings, hotels, brand pop-ups, lighting celebrations, and more. From life-size snow globes and gingerbread hotels to a flashy Hanukkah lounge and a make-your-own hot cocoa bar, here's a look at some notable ideas from holiday events and venues this season.
18 Inspiring Ideas for Holiday Events This Season
Holiday-inspired decor, activities, performances, and more from events and venues in North America.
By Ian Zelaya Posted December 7, 2016, 7:30 AM EST