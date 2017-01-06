2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Boston Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue to host your next event? Here are the most anticipated Boston restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms to open next year. These new and renovated Boston venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. City Winery—an intimate concert venue, urban winery, and restaurant—is expected to open a Boston outpost in the West End in late spring or early summer. The modular venue can be tailored to fit groups of as many as 900 people for events such as dinners, concerts, or teambuilding activities like wine tastings and blending sessions. The concert space comes with a full-size stage and seats 300 guests, while the restaurant space seats 140 and has a private dining room that seats 80 or holds more than 100 for cocktails. The venue will offer state-of-the-art audiovisual and technological capabilities.

2. Big changes are in store at the Revere Hotel Boston Common, which is currently undergoing a $28 million renovation. Expected to be complete in the spring, the transformation includes a redesigned lobby space with a new bar and updated private event venues including a grand ballroom and a new stylish rooftop pool and lounge. Guest rooms will also be updated with in-room technology and custom furniture and finishes.

3. Set to open in early 2017 in the Ames Boston Hotel downtown, Cultivar from chef Mary Dumont will serve sustainable, modern American cuisine from an on-site hydroponic garden as well as the chef’s own 1-acre garden. The restaurant will include an 88-seat dining room, a 12-seat indoor bar, and a 54-seat patio with an outdoor bar. An upstairs private dining room will accommodate 90 seated guests or 140 cocktail-style. The space could also be separated into two 40-seat rooms.

4. Set sail on the Boston Elite, a private charter yacht from Entertainment Cruises hitting the Boston Harbor for luxury dining cruises in early 2017. The yacht, which docs at Rowes Wharf, features two decks with a capacity of 150 guests, offering views of the harbor and city skyline. A contemporary V.I.P. suite, stylishly refurbished bar areas, and updated galley will elevate the private charter experience for events.

5. Taking over the BarLola space in Back Bay, Buttermilk and Bourbon will be chef Jason Santos's third restaurant venture when it opens January 15. The menu will offer refined American cuisine showcasing Southern classics like pork belly cracklings and barbecue shrimp, as well as reimagined versions of staple dishes. The space will include seating for 150 indoors, a full bar with lounge seating, an oyster bar, and a 40-seat patio.

6. The two-floor Cunard Tavern, which is located in the Jeffries Point neighborhood of East Boston, will have an outdoor patio overlooking the harbor when it opens in March. Expect an oyster bar and burgers from the team behind Ducali and Lucia in the North End.

7. Located on the ground floor of South Boston's Allure apartment building, Publico Street Bistro will present globally inspired cuisine with a touch of American comfort food in a stylish, mid-century modern venue. The 150-seat restaurant, helmed by chef Keenan Langlois, is composed of a main indoor dining room, bar, and an interior atrium with a second bar that has additional seating. The restaurant is set to open in mid-to-late January.

8. The booming innovation district will welcome Yotel's second U.S. destination in the summer. The 326-room hotel across from One Seaport Square will provide small “cabins” loaded with amenities like their signature adjustable SmartBed, monsoon rain showers, and a techno-wall with smart televisions. Multiple food and beverage venues and a 12th-floor indoor/outdoor roof deck will provide ample opportunity for co-working, meetings, and social gatherings.

9. A 44-room boutique hotel on the Witch City's Essex Street, the Hotel Salem will open in the summer in a former department store space outfitted in mid-century modern decor. Expect details like art and photographs that reflect the “anchor stores” of New England downtowns of yesteryear. The hotel will have a restaurant, Counter, as well as rooftop bar, terrace, and underground event facilities.

10. Located in a historic mill in the suburb of Maynard, Battle Road Brewery and Brew House will be a 9,600-square-foot barbecue and seafood restaurant and brewery opening in early January. The entire space can fit a total of 225 guests in a variety of settings: the Revere Room, a private space for 25 seated guests or 40 for receptions; the 15-seat Putnam's Corner; the Battlefield, which seats 50 guests or holds 75 for a reception; and the Tavern's End, a prime space for cocktails that holds 50 guests with direct bar access. When the weather warms up, the Mill Pond Patio will hold 45 standing guests. All of the private event spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual hookups.