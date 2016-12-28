2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue to host your next event? Here are the most anticipated Las Vegas restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms to open next year. These new and renovated Las Vegas venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. Country music singer John Rich of Big & Rich will debut country music bar Redneck Riviera in January at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Las Vegas. The bar, which is the first food and beverage expansion of Rich's lifestyle brand, will offer a menu from Wahlburgers located beneath the space. The venue will host a variety of events including live music shows, private and public parties, and special events such as award show integrations and radiothons. The 5,000-square-foot space will hold as many as 350 reception-style.

2. Chica, a Latin concept from John Kunkel's 50 Eggs restaurant group, will debut at the Venetian Las Vegas next spring. Helmed by chef Lorena Garcia of Top Chef Masters, the restaurant will offer a diverse menu inspired by cuisine from Latin American countries including Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Peru. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant will accommodate 400 reception-style and be available for full buyouts. The space also will offer two private rooms with an air wall that can be removed to make one large space for private events.

3. Car-racing complex Speed Vegas, which opened in April, is slated to debut its new event center in January. The 6,300-square-foot venue will be available to host everything from weddings and formal galas to teambuilding activities and auto auctions. The event center will hold 1,000 standing inside and 700 at an outdoor observation deck.

4. Rain Becker's Zuma, an international modern Japanese restaurant chain, is slated to open its first Las Vegas location inside the Cosmopolitan in January. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant, which is designed by Studio Glitt's Noriyoshi Muramatsu, will devote 5,000 square feet to dining space. Seating 210 in total, the restaurant will offer full buyouts and host private dining events in two dining rooms that each seat 14.

5. Hawthorn Grill is slated to open at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa this winter. The restaurant will offer steak house and American fare, along with a large cocktail and wine program. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 240 and will have 3,200 square feet of dedicated event space that can accommodate between 20 and 75 guests for weddings, business meetings, receptions, and more.

6. Japanese noodle restaurant Monzo is slated to open sometime next year. An extension of Los Angeles' Marugame Monzo, the restaurant will take over the former Mr. Tofu space at the Center at Spring Mountain retail center in Chinatown. The concept will be managed by Mon Restaurant Group and offer Sanuki-style udon noodle dishes. WG Constructors is building the concept, which will have a glass-walled kitchen that will allow diners to see chefs making the hand-pulled noodles.

7. A new restaurant from Food Network star and talk show host Robert Irvine is expected to debut at the Tropicana Las Vegas next summer. The name of the restaurant and private event details have yet to be announced, but the restaurant will occupy a 3,833-square-foot space that will offer a main dining room, a bar, and a dining patio with glass walls and views of the Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard intersection.

8. Andre's Bistro & Bar, named after chef André Rochat, is expected to open early next year in southwest Las Vegas. Managed by Stacked Hospitality, the French-American bistro will offer lunch and dinner and also host weekend brunch events. The restaurant, which will be available for meetings and special events, will seat 120 in a main dining room, 50 in a private dining room, and 12 at a bar.

9. Brothers Michael and David Morton are expected to debut a new steak house concept at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas early next year. The restaurant, which has yet to be named, will take over a 7,000 square foot space in a newly constructed southwest corner of the hotel. The Morton family is known for its steak house venues, including Morton's the Steakhouse and N9NE Steakhouse.

10. Biscayne Steak Sea Wine at the Tropicana Las Vegas is undergoing a $220,000 renovation, including a patio remodel, that will be completed in January. The restaurant offers steak house fare and seafood, along with an extensive wine list.