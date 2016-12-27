2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue to host your next event? Here are the most anticipated Los Angeles restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms to open next year. These new and renovated Los Angeles venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. The Wilshire Grand Center is slated to open in March, when the 73-story skyscraper downtown will become the tallest structure in the Los Angeles skyline—and also west of the Mississippi. The complex will include the 900-room InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, with a sky lobby on the 70th floor. It will also include restaurants, businesses, and nightlife offerings.

2. Hilton Worldwide’s much-anticipated Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is slated to open on the triangular corner next to the Beverly Hilton in April. The property will have streamlined modern design influences and comprise 12 stories and 170 rooms. Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will offer dining, and there will be a spa by La Prairie.

3. Dream Hotels’ Dream Hollywood is slated to open in January. Designed by Rockwell Group, the hotel is set to be the flagship West Coast location for the lifestyle hotel brand—and an anchor of Hollywood’s revitalization. The 10-story hotel will have 178 rooms. It will also include an 11,000-square-foot rooftop with a pool.

4. Sydell Group, which opened Koreatown’s Line Hotel in 2014, is set to open the Los Angeles outpost of New York’s NoMad Hotel by the fall, along with its eponymous restaurant. The hotel will rise from downtown’s former Giannini Place, which was built in 1923 as the headquarters for Bank of Italy (which became Bank of America). The 12-story hotel will have about 250 rooms as well as a rooftop pool, fitness center, and multiple meeting rooms.

5. Westfield Century City shopping center’s revamp is slated to begin opening in phases in 2017. The open-air mall will include an entirely new outdoor dining district, Italian flavors curated by the West Coast’s first Eataly, and a rooftop lounge scene with panoramic views. The space will include tree-lined pathways, gardens, and green canopies, and also encompass eight acres of open space—422,000 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space in all. It will host pop-ups and art exhibits, and other events. Interior designer Kelly Wearstler is behind design and decor.

6. Evan Funke of the now-closed Bucato expects to open Felix in January or February, with no hard date yet set. Felix will serve the chef’s hand-crafted pasta, with an emphasis on market-driven food. The venue is set to take over the former Joe’s space on Abbott Kinney.

7. City Market South is 75,000 square feet of vintage, brick, and bow truss warehouses and open-plan concrete structures on 2.5 acres at the southern end of the original City Market wholesale produce center, the oldest produce market in L.A., dating back to 1909. The location is coming alive with new offerings such as Sotto chef Steve Samson’s large new Rossoblu restaurant, slated for February or March. The food will draw inspiration from the mountain regions of Italy, where Samson grew up. The venue will hold approximately 200 for receptions, with 80 outside and 20 in private dining.

8. Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, located in the burgeoning Downtown Historic Core, will have a design-driven interior incorporating elements of the city’s history. The hotel will have 18 floors, 350 guest rooms and suites, and convenient access to venues such as L.A. Live, Staples Center, and the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hotel Indigo is slated to open in March, with 11 meeting rooms over 21,483 square feet. The largest room will hold more than 400 people.

9. Denihan Hospitality Group’s James luxury brand is slated to make its West Coast debut in with hotel bookings available beginning in April as part of CIM Group’s Sunset La Cienega mixed-use project in West Hollywood. The James West Hollywood—Sunset will total 286 rooms and will include two restaurants, including an Italian concept operated by SLS Hotels parent SBE, a rooftop bar, and about 10,000 square feet of meeting space. The project will also have a 190-unit residential building and about 40,000 square feet of retail space.

10. The Tao Group has two debuts slated for the new year: Tao and Beauty & Essex are slated to open this winter on Selma and North Cahuenga. Both restaurants will be located adjacent to the new Dream Hollywood. The spaces will be designed by the Rockwell Group and feature signature menus items from the New York and Las Vegas outposts, but also new items specific to Los Angeles. Richard Heyman and Grant King are the project's owners/developers.