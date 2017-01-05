2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Miami/South Florida Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue to host your next event? Here are the most anticipated Miami/South Florida restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms to open next year. These new and renovated Miami/South Florida venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.



1. Miami Beach Convention Center is finishing a $515 million renovation and expansion, which is slated to debut in the spring of 2017. The venue will grow to 1.4 million square feet and include a 60,000-square-foot ballroom. A new public park across the street will have lawn space available for events.

2. Long in the works, the Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science is slated to open in early 2017. The new 250,000-square-foot location, which is seeking LEED certification, will comprise four buildings, including a planetarium and aquarium system. Additionally, a “living roof” will include terraces planted with native vegetation and urban gardens. There will be space for private events.

3. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, is scheduled to open in March. The luxury property in the North Beaches area of Miami Beach, will have 77 guest rooms and three pools. The property includes a 900-foot stretch of beach, nine acres of landscaped seaside gardens, and a 15,000-square-foot spa.

4. W Fort Lauderdale is finishing a $55 million renovation slated to debut in January. The redesign, from Meyer Davis Studio, touches all 430 guest rooms as well as the property’s indoor and outdoor spaces. The hotel has added a new 4,000-square-foot ballroom as well as Steak 954 steak house from Starr Restaurants, which offers semiprivate dining for as many as 120 guests.

5. Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa will debut a $40 million renovation this month. The 310-room resort, located off Florida’s Gulf coast, now has upgraded suites including new luxury family suites, as well as a new outdoor pool and enhanced spa. A new indoor/outdoor space, the Deck at 560 Bar & Restaurant, is being billed as the property’s design focal point. A new beachfront event lawn is planned for the fall. Overall, the property has 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

6. New from chef Paula DaSilva is Artisan Beach House, set to open in the first quarter of 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami. A collaboration with restaurant and nightlife impresario Seth Greenberg’s Sterling Group Management, the restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor dining and lounge space as well as spaces dedicated for private events. The setting will offer views of the Atlantic Ocean and Haulover Cut. DaSilva’s menu is billed as serving offer “soulful, rustic cuisine” with locally grown ingredients.

7. Located along the Atlantic Ocean beachfront, Hyde Resort & Residences in Hollywood has a planned January opening. The property will have 362 suites, two pools with ocean views, spa, and three restaurants, including Hyde Beach Kitchen & Cocktails.

8. Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport is undergoing a $30 million renovation slated to finish in October. Formerly the Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port Hotel, the property closed in June for the conversion. The hotel will have 245 guest rooms, two redesigned restaurants, and 55,000 square feet of meeting space including multiple ballrooms.

9. The 91-room Greystone Hotel in Miami Beach is expected to reopen in late 2017. Shulman & Associates is overseeing the architectural design of the boutique property, which will retain the original Art Deco façade and have 6,000 Square Feet of event space including eight private terraces, a rooftop pool and bar, a 140-seat restaurant on the ground floor, an outdoor café, and an speakeasy-style basement lounge.

10. City Place Doral is mixed-use property slated to open in 2017 in Doral. It will house more than 35 restaurants and specialty stores, including Fresh Market, Cobb CineBistro, Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, Kings Bowling, D’Angelo’s, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, and Sloan’s Ice Cream.