2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated New York Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue to host your next event? Here are the most anticipated New York restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms to open next year. These new and renovated New York venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. The eco-friendly luxury 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, located at Pier 1 on Brooklyn Bridge Park, is slated to open in February. The 194-room hotel has 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 50-seat screening room and a seasonal 4,000-square-foot rooftop area overlooking the Manhattan skyline with a pool, bar, and fire pits.

2. The Nashville-theme Opry City Stage, a four-level entertainment complex on Broadway in Times Square, is set to open in April. From Ryman Hospitality Properties, the venue will comprise a ground-level retail area, a two-floor bar and restaurant, and a listening room and private event space on the fourth floor. The space will feature live entertainment—including performances curated by Nashville’s famed Bluebird Cafe—and simulcast performances from the Grand Ole Opry House.

3. Located in Times Square, the 970-seat Hudson Theatre is slated to reopen in February after a multimillion-dollar renovation that upgraded its front-of-house areas as well as its backstage and technical capabilities. The historic theater opened in 1903 and most recently was used for meetings and events. Now under the management of the Ambassador Theatre Group, it will become a Broadway playhouse.

4. Ian Schrager Company’s hotel brand Public Hotel is slated to debut its first New York location on the Lower East Side in early 2017. Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the 28-story multi-use tower will have 370 rooms that include condominiums on glass-walled upper floors.

5. The team behind floating oyster barge Grand Banks is slated to turn a decommissioned F.D.N.Y. fireboat into a floating restaurant called the Governor. The restaurant concept has yet to be announced, and the boat may move around to different locations on the Hudson River. The boat is named after New York Governor Al Smith.

6. A 14-room boutique property from the home-furnishings retailer Restoration Hardware is projected to open sometime in 2017. The hotel will be near the retailer’s flagship New York store in the meatpacking district and feature the brand’s furniture and fixtures. News reports about the project say a restaurant is also planned for the site.

7. Continuing the culinary trend of food halls, DeKalb Market Hall is projected to open this spring in the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn. The 35,000-square-foot space from Brooklyn native and Foragers Market founder Anna Castellani will contain nearly 40 local and regional food purveyors, including Katz’s Delicatessen, Ample Hills Creamery, and Fletchers’s Brooklyn Barbecue. The venue will have ample seating as well as connect to a sizable private event space.

8. The Artezen Hotel, a modern boutique hotel across the street from Fulton Street Transit Center, is slated to open in the first quarter of 2017. The 21-story hotel will have 89 guestrooms, a fitness and yoga studio, a restaurant, and the Studio—a two-story glass-encased rooftop lounge that will offer cocktails and views of the city.

9. The English Oysterbar and Chophouse is slated to open at the W New York–Downtown hotel later this year. Helmed by chef Todd English and his son Oliver English, the restaurant will have an oyster bar and outdoor patio on the first floor and a reservation-only chophouse and private whiskey lounge on the second floor.

10. Brooklyn’s three Michelin-starred restaurant Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare opens its first Manhattan location in the Hudson Yards neighborhood on January 17. Chef César Ramirez’s seasonal tasting menu fuses Japanese cuisines and French technique. Suited for client entertaining rather than large group dining, the new location has 36 seats—and a strict reservation process that has fixed dinner seatings for parties of two or four.