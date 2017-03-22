22 Imaginative Dining and Tabletop Ideas

Now in its 20th year, Dining by Design, an annual fund-raising event hosted by Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, continues to bring together top designers, architects, brands, and local talent, providing them an opportunity to show off their cutting-edge concepts. In addition to the tabletop displays, Dining by Design also includes a silent auction, a cocktail party, and a gala dinner. Proceeds from the event go toward AIDS education and help fund treatment and care for those living with the disease.

This year, the five-day event, which takes place alongside the Architectural Digest Home Design Show, was held from March 16 to 20 at Pier 92. Similar to years past, the industry showcase presented a variety of tabletop and dining vignettes—from opulent to stark and everything in between.

Here's a look at some of the highlights.

