7 Ideas for a Feminine Event With an Edge

Entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso brought her Girlboss brand to life with the inaugural Girlboss Rally, a new conference billed as “by and for young women.” The program was the initial activation of her newly launched Girlboss Media, a digital-first company meant to connect, educate, entertain, and inspire women.

The first Girlboss Rally, held on March 4 at Hudson Loft in Downtown Los Angeles, drew about 500 guests and 50 speakers across business, entertainment, and media sectors—such as Amoruso herself, plus Whitney Cummings, Michelle Lam, Moj Mahdara, and others. The daylong rally was a curated program of keynotes, panels, fireside chats, workshops, speed-networking, food and drink, pop-up shops, and more—all with the goal to gather the next generation of creative types, entrepreneurs, thought-leaders, and tastemakers to discuss topics such as marketing and brand-building, starting a business, and body positivity.

Prior to the main event, Girlboss and sponsor American Express invited a select group of tastemakers to attended the Girlboss and American Express Platinum Collective Dinner on March 3 at the Hudson Loft. Amoruso hosted the kickoff event, with production and design by The Gathery that was both distinctly feminine and also eye-catchingly edgy.

“The dinner was a wonderland of pink,” Amoruso said. “From the painted palm fronds to the perfect plated dinner, our brand was brought to life for the first time with this experience.”

Indeed, Nicky Balestrieri, The Gathery's co-founder and creative director, said that the event was meant to bring Girlboss content to life in an “innovative, immersive, and certainly stylish setting.” Using the bright, airy and raw venue as a blank canvas, he said organizers culled Amoruso’s aesthetics into an event that was “referential but certainly contemporary; delicate with a tough attitude; bright and inspiring.”