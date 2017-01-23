LIST YOUR BIZ
8 Mess-Free Serving Ideas for Traditionally Messy Menu Favorites

Guests appreciate easy-to-eat catering options that don't distract from the event's message or purpose.

Photo: Keith Sirchio for BizBash Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Keith Sirchio for BizBash

By Alesandra Dubin Posted January 23, 2017, 7:15 AM EST

Crowd-favorite foods aren't always the tidiest. While guests may love some hearty or sweet classic foods, they don't love the hassle involved with trying to eat them while also working a room with handshakes and business cards, or simply trying to engage with an event's message. Instead of that distraction, take inspiration from these catering ideas that spin traditionally messy foods into easy-to-eat, grab-and-go items that allow guests to focus on the purpose of the event—rather than on their sticky hands or stained clothes.

