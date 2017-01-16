A New Twist on Event Signage—That You Can Eat

While edible chocolate posters sound straight out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Videri Chocolate Factory turned the idea into a reality for its fifth anniversary. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based chocolate shop partnered with digital advertising agency Baldwin& to showcase a series of edible chocolate posters throughout the city for its weeklong anniversary campaign.



The celebration began as a social media initiative on January 6 before Videri unveiled the posters on January 11. The two-pound posters were created by Videri co-C.E.O. Sam Ratto using 70 percent dark chocolate.



The chocolate posters went on display at Videri, as well as at local restaurants, breweries, stores, and art galleries. Each poster featured one of three campaign headlines: “If only we could say Thank You in chocolate. Wait. We Can.”; ”In celebration of our 5th anniversary, enjoy this tasteful poster.”; and ”Dear Raleigh, thanks for 5 amazing years. Now eat this thing before it melts.”