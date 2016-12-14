Airline Pop-Up Shows Off Customer Service With Surprising Acts of Kindness

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aimed to create a pop-up experience in San Francisco that would expose consumers to key points of the brand’s messaging: enthusiastic and effective customer service, general helpfulness, and individual care.

Led by Christophe Attard, Air France-KLM’s vice president of marketing and communications for North America, and Vanessa Tiongson, head of brand visibility for North America, the airline team tapped experiential agency Pen&Public to produce a pop-up aimed at doing just that.

To bring to life KLM's customer service messaging, Pen&Public designed a multi-day pop-up experience, from October 14 through 22, around the notion of ”Helpvertising,” where attendees were able to experience the airline's friendly service and amenities though interactive stations. The space also offered surprising treats for passersby, who were caught off guard with random acts of helpfulness outside of the pop-up on Sutter Street.

Upon entry, all participants received a passport from the KLM crew to serve as their check-in ticket, leading them through multiple “destination” stations. At each station, participants were able to experience KLM's service, such as trying out actual business-class seats, flying a Dreamliner aircraft via virtual reality, and witnessing KLM agent's swift response times on social media. For maximum guest comfort, the airline lounge also offered a place for guests to charge their cell phones, and hooks to hang their purses. A kids’ corner outfitted with KLM bean bags, wooden airplane crafts, and in-flight entertainment created a cozy and interactive moment for visiting families.

Experiencing KLM's helpfulness happened for consumers both inside and outside the walls of the pop-up space: Pen&Public also created public interactions such as a digital billboard where owners’ lost cat and dog posters were amplified to help them find their pets more effectively. As well, a countdown for ferry departures provided commuters useful information, and a surf report provided real-time updates on the best places to catch waves. KLM crew were also seen throughout Sutter Street holding umbrellas for pedestrians, along with so-called ”marshallers” directing people through high-traffic areas in the spirit of air-traffic controllers.