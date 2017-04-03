April 3, 2017: L.A. and Paris 2024 Olympic Bids Head Into Campaign Event With Uncertainty, How Couples Can Have Wedding Ceremonies Inside an Airplane, What the Rise of eSports Means for Brands



1. L.A. AND PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC BIDS HEAD INTO CAMPAIGN EVENT WITH UNCERTAINTY: The Los Angeles and Paris 2024 Olympics bid organizers have a campaign event in Denmark on Tuesday, but both cities are unsure of the International Olympic Committee's goal. Associated Press: “While both cities are bidding for the 2024 Games, the 2028 hosting rights are also in play, according to IOC President Thomas Bach. LA and Paris will send 12-member delegations to lobby and make 10-minute presentations in Aarhus at a conference of global Olympic sports officials - the first of only three set-piece events ahead of the IOC's scheduled decision in September. The audience will include some of the near 100-strong IOC membership who normally pick host cities. The 2024 campaign is no longer normal. When Bach lamented in December a bidding process that produced 'too many losers,' he sparked speculation of a mid-game rule change to allow awarding both the 2024 and 2028 Games, and so avoid letting a coveted potential host slip away. Bach has only fueled the idea since, and last month said 'all options are on the table' when he asked the four IOC vice presidents to examine change. They should report back in July, days before the next bid presentation event in the IOC's home city of Lausanne, Switzerland. Los Angeles and Paris, and their armies of retained Olympic consultants, now have to include strategizing for which games to get in a contest that no longer seems winner-take-all." http://apne.ws/2oNSEAo



2. HOW COUPLES CAN HAVE WEDDING CEREMONIES INSIDE AN AIRPLANE: Couples interested in having a wedding in an offbeat venue will soon be able to get married inside a Boeing 767—in a one-of-a-kind park in Ireland. Travel and Leisure: “Irish businessman David McGowan bought the plane last year as one of the centerpieces that will make up his Quirky Glamping Village, a transportation-themed accommodation park in County Sligo, Ireland. Since the purchase, McGowan told Travel + Leisure that he began getting various inquiries from couples asking if they could get married in the plane and if bridge and grooms staying at nearby hotels would be able to come and take photographs in the plane. After receiving a high number of inquiries, both locally and from abroad, McGowan has decided to add the feature into the village, which he plans to open by April or May of next year, depending on construction completion. Twenty of the seats and the diving wall on the plane will be taken down to create additional room. They’ll also be building a mock terminal building beside the plane that can accommodate up to 200 people for a reception, while immediate family of the bridge and groom will be invited to go into the cockpit and carry out the wedding ceremony there. The concept of the village is to turn all types of transportation into accommodation, according to McGowan, who chose an airport setting for the space. That’s why guests will also find 10 to 12 double-decker buses and taxis outside of the train station, and three train carriages to sleep in." http://tandl.me/2osVnTu



3. WHAT THE RISE OF ESPORTS MEANS FOR BRANDS: As eSports events become increasingly popular, brands are deciding to take advantage by appealing to a hard-to-reach demographic. Advertising Age: “The explosive growth has started catching the eye of big-spending marketers including Arby's, Audi, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Gillette and Bud Light. They are among the brands putting money into esports in hopes of reaching the sport's demographic sweet spot: males between the ages of 21 to 35 who are increasingly hard to reach via traditional advertising. For marketers able to navigate the nascent esports landscape, which one analyst group compared to the Wild West, the paybacks can be huge because gamers have shown loyalty to brands that do it right. 'If you are a CMO and you are not in esports in 2017, you are going to risk getting fired' said Tobias Sherman, global head of esports at talent agency powerhouse WME-IMG. The agency runs an esports league in partnership with Turner Broadcasting called ELeague that launched in 2016 and includes games shown on TV on TBS as well as online on popular esports site Twitch, which recently drew more than 1 million viewers for a single event. The global esports economy—which includes media rights, advertising, sponsorships, merchandising and ticket sales—will grow by 41% in 2017 to $696 million and reach $1.49 billion by 2020, according to Newzoo, which provides market intelligence for esports and global gaming. Newzoo estimates the global esports audience at 385 million people, including 191 million enthusiasts and 194 million occasional viewers. Sponsorship revenue is expected to reach $266 million in 2017, while ad spending on esports will hit $155 million, according to Newzoo. That still pales in comparison to traditional sports behemoths like the NFL, which hauled in $1.25 billion in sponsorship revenue last season, according to sponsorship consultancy IEG. But esports, while still a niche, is gaining ground and is poised to enter the mainstream." http://bit.ly/2nRKY2m



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: West Fest will take place July 7-9 in West Town. The street festival will feature two stages of live music programmed by Empty Bottle Presents, a pet festival with dog activities for guests, and vendors including local boutiques and restaurants.



LOS ANGELES: Anaheim Convention Center has named Joaquin Quesada deputy director. The venue is slated to open 200,000 square feet of new event space in September.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Museum Park will host its grand opening event and fund-raiser, A Celebration of Science, on May 6.



NEW YORK: Food & Wine magazine's Best New Chefs announcement party will take place Tuesday at Rock & Reilly's at Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel.



Long Island University's 68th annual George Polk Awards luncheon ceremony will take place Friday at the Roosevelt Hotel. The event will honor journalists for their coverage of the 2016 presidential election, social justice issues, and urban conflict.



Inaugural designer toy and comic convention Five Points Festival will take place May 20-21 at Pier 36. Presented by Clutter Magazine and Midtown Comics and sponsored by Playcrafting, the event will celebrate comic artists and writers, toy designers and customizers, and also offer original street art, food trucks, and craft beer. The seventh annual Designer Toy Awards, presented by Lagunitas, will kick off the event on May 19.



SAN FRANCISCO: The 63rd annual North Beach Festival will take place June 17-18 in Little Italy. The family-friendly event will feature more than 125 arts and crafts booth, two live music stages, Italian street pairing, and a one-ring circus.



TORONTO: The Toronto Pancakes & Booze Art Show will take place Saturday at the Opera House. The pop-up art show will include work from more than 100 artists, live audio and visual performances, live body painting, and pancakes.



