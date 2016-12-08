Art Basel 2016: Inside the Splashiest Events and Installations

Despite concerns that the recent Zika virus scare would weaken interest in Art Basel and other events during Miami Art Week, show organizers reported strong attendance, and stars such as Madonna turned up for showstopping events.

The brand-centric, multi-genre events drew massive crowds around neighborhoods such as Miami Beach, Midtown Miami, and Wynwood from November 29 to December 4.

For Art Basel Miami Beach’s 15th edition, held December 1 to 4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, organizers reported an attendance of 77,000, on par with last year. New this year was a multi-venue film program curated by Marion Masone, and the Art Basel Public sector’s 20-piece installations in Collins Park offered anyone an opportunity to interact with the rarified art world. Art Basel Miami Beach also announced that, as of 2017, Philipp Kaiser will be the new curator of the event's public sector. He replaces Nicholas Baume, who curated the sector from 2013 to 2016.

Madonna Presents an Evening of Music, Art, Mischief—a benefit headlined by the pop icon—was one of the week’s most-anticipated events. The show, held December 2 at Faena Forum, was a star-studded, circus-theme affair. Inside a velvet-draped ballroom lined with black and white chairs, The Late Late Show host James Corden acted as the emcee, while Paddle8 co-founder Alexander Gilkes served as auctioneer. The 23-item auction included artwork by Ai Weiwei, a trip to Malawi, and Madonna's personal wedding photos with her first husband, Sean Penn, who was in attendance at the event. Other celebrity guests who made on-stage appearances included Ariana Grande (who performed), Chris Rock, Alex Rodriguez, and Dave Chappelle.

Following the auction, Madonna took the stage wearing a pink clown costume to perform a 10-song set. The event, which raised more than $7.5 million, was produced by Josh Wood Productions and AAB Productions.

Click through the slideshow to see more of Miami Art Week’s most eye-catching events.