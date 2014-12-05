Today, catering is not just about what's being served but also how it's served. And with guests eager to capture weird, outlandish visuals and share on them Instagram or Twitter, planners and caterers are finding increasingly unusual ways to present food at events and meetings. Here are some of the craziest catering stations BizBash editors and contributors have seen.
Ask the Editors: the Craziest Food Stations We've Ever Seen at Events
BizBash editors and contributors share the most unusual ways they've seen food served at parties.
Posted December 5, 2014, 7:30 AM EST