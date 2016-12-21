BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and our social media channels. Here are the 20 images we posted to our Instagram account that garnered the most likes. (You can follow us at @BizBash.)

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Oct 5, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

1. Macallan Double Cask Launch

The outdoor dining table setup at the Macallan Double Cask launch event, held at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York in October, included virtual-reality headsets at each place setting.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Mar 23, 2016 at 7:20pm PDT

2. Tassels and Tastemakers

The Tassels and Tastemakers wedding industry showcase in Los Angeles interpreted the theme “fancy” with chandeliers, greenery, a piano, and candlelight.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Oct 5, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

3. Netflix's Gilmore Girls Coffee Shop Activation

To celebrate the Gilmore Girls revival, Netflix partnered with Allied Experiential to transform 200 coffee shops in the United States and Canada into Luke's Diner from the original series. The activation included branded coffee cups with quotes from the show.

Related: Why Coffee Shops Across North America Received a 'Gilmore Girls' Makeover

A video posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Aug 27, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

4. Dîner en Blanc Washington, D.C.

On August 27, the third annual Dîner en Blanc Washington, D.C., drew a sold-out crowd of about 3,500 people who gathered at the corner of 23rd Street NW and Constitution Avenue near the Lincoln Memorial for a “surprise” dinner. The event, which has local editions in other cities, requires that participants dress in white for a dinner in which the location is not announced until the day of the event.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jul 22, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

5. Panorama

The inaugural Panorama music festival took place in New York in July. The art- and tech-focused event included an attendee-powered color wall from HP.

Related: Panorama 2016: See How the Inaugural Music Festival Brought Its Tech-Art Theme to Life

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on May 2, 2016 at 6:15pm PDT

6. Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala

At the the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2016 Costume Institute benefit, towering florals by event producer Raul Avila included a 65-foot-tall double helix rigged from the ceiling.

Related: See How Tech and Fashion Mixed at the Met Gala

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Apr 19, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT

7. Post-it’s #MakeItStick Event

At a New York event for Post-it, columns were disguised with chandeliers made of colorful adhesive notes.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Nov 14, 2016 at 6:29pm PST

8. David Monn's The Art of Celebrating Book Launch

At a book launch party for designer David Monn's The Art of Celebrating, the steps of the New York Public Library were dramatically strewn with candles.

Related: David Monn On His New Book, Design Rules, and the Ultimate Event Job

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Oct 5, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

9. Netflix's Gilmore Girls Coffee Shop Activation

As part of Netflix's Gilmore Girls coffee shop takeover, each location featured a Luke's Diner sign.

Related: Why Coffee Shops Across North America Received a 'Gilmore Girls' Makeover

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jun 9, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

10. Amfar Inspiration Gala New York

At the Amfar Inspiration Gala New York, guests were given special tokens to retrieve mini champagne bottles from a vending machine stocked with Moët & Chandon.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Sep 27, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

11. Four Seasons New York Downtown Opening Event

At an opening event for the Four Seasons New York Downtown in September, Preston Bailey provided glamorous floral design and decor.

Related: Best of 2016: 10 Most Notable New York Venue Openings of 2016

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jun 18, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

12. Janie and Jack's Summer Collection Launch

Children's clothing brand Janie and Jack created a bright photo backdrop using lemons for its summer event in Los Angeles.

Related: 10 Ideas for Creating a Sophisticated Kid-Friendly Event

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jul 28, 2016 at 11:23am PDT

13. Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream pop-up, a project from creative strategist Maryellis Bunn and Lightbox founder Manish Vora, took place in August at a space across from the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Ice cream-inspired installations included hanging ice cream cone lightbulbs with a waffle cone pattern backdrop, produced by Vance Garrett Productions.

Related: 10 Best Ideas of the Week: an Interactive Door to the Olympics, Tinder's Ice Cream-Theme Playground, a Jerky Airstream Tour

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on May 1, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

14. CNN Political Hangover Brunch

The day after the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, CNN hosted a Political Hangover Brunch at Long View Gallery. The bar brought color to the industrial space with a pop art-inspired bar featuring stripes of dripping paint.

Related: How Google, Tinder, and Twitter Engaged Guests During White House Correspondents' Dinner Events

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jun 4, 2016 at 10:57am PDT

15. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

At the ninth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey in June, a step-and-repeat wall featured champagne bottles and a cut topiary hedge.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jan 10, 2016 at 9:28pm PST

16. Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes Party

Moët & Chandon offered a champagne vending machine at the Weinstein Company's Golden Globes party in Los Angeles.

Related: Golden Globes 2016: How HBO, 'In Style,' Netflix, and Others Celebrated

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jul 2, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

17. #FendiRoadTrip

Luxury fashion brand Fendi launched a “road trip” over the summer with a converted Vespa van that hold handbags and more. Its first stop was at Montauk's Surf Lodge in the Hamptons.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on Aug 3, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

18. Fresh 25th Anniversary Event

Beauty brand Fresh celebrated its 25th anniversary in New York with citrus-theme tableaux.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on May 17, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

19. Edible Schoolyard NYC Spring Benefit

Lush overhead decor by Bronson van Wyck consisted of carrots, radishes, and ferns at Edible Schoolyard NYC’s Spring Benefit in May.

A photo posted by BizBash (@bizbash) on May 2, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

20. Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala

Guests at the Met Gala were greeted by a sisal carpet that featured a hand-stenciled hot-pink-and-red DNA double helix, inspired by the exhibition theme “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Related: See How Tech and Fashion Mixed at the Met Gala