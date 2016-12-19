BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories of 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and, later this week, on our social media channels. From our coverage of Coachella to the lists of the top 100 events in the United States and in Canada to new ideas for event staples like buffets, draping, photo booths, and gifts, here are the 25 most-viewed stories published this year on BizBash.com.

1. 25 Inspiring Event Designers to Follow on Instagram

2. 10 Best Ideas of the Week: a Champagne Vending Machine, Decorative Groundbreaking Shovels, a Larger-Than-Life Pool Table

3. Checklist: 10 Things to Know About Hosting Food Trucks at Your Event

4. Panorama 2016: See How the Inaugural Music Festival Brought Its Tech-Art Theme to Life

5. Top 100 Events in Canada 2016

6. Top 100 Events in the United States 2016

7. See How This Sorority Staged the World's Largest Plated Dinner

8. 4 Photo-Based Activities for Events

9. New Ways to Design Business Events

10. New York's Top 100 Events 2016

11. 5 U.S. Cities on the Rise for Meetings and Events

12. The 15 Most Innovative Meetings 2016

13. Think Beyond the Photo Booth: Steal These Fresh Ideas for Interactive Events

14. How to Thank Speakers in Ways They'll Really Appreciate

15. 13 Dramatic Ideas for Draping

16. 5 Tips for Making Buffets Look Appetizing—and Keeping Them That Way

17. How to Use the Summer’s Hottest Cocktail Trend at Events

18. 17 Ideas for Shaking Up Traditional Wedding Fare

19. 13 Glamorous Tabletop Ideas for Summer Events

20. 23 Ideas for Brand Promotion From Coachella Parties

21. 10 Tips for an Effective Sponsorship Strategy

22. 9 Stress-Relieving Swag Ideas and Activities

23. Southern California's Top 100 Events 2016

24. Steal These Creative Ideas for Conference Activities

25. 8 Whimsical New Ideas for 'Alice in Wonderland'-Theme Events