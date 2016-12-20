BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories on Social Media in 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and our social media channels. Here are the top 25 stories published this year that saw the most click-throughs on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, GooglePlus, and Pinterest.

1. 12 Eye-Catching Ideas for Dessert Buffets

2. 17 Ideas for Shaking Up Traditional Wedding Fare

3. See a Tented Gala That Looked Like a Starry Night

4. Designers Predict the Top Trends for Spring Galas

5. See a Bright New Idea for Drink Service

6. How Dos Equis Said Goodbye to the Most Interesting Man in the World

7. Social Event Trends 2016: 4 Clever and Practical Party Favors

8. 8 Ideas for Football-Theme Events

9. 12 New Design Ideas for Sit-Down Dinners

10. Is “Sweatworking” the New Networking?

11. 8 Tips for Transporting Guests to and From Events

12. 6 Ideas for Bringing an Element of Surprise to Events

13. 7 Rules for Events From Designer Bryan Rafanelli

14. 13 Wedding Trends Happening Right Now

15. The New Way an Elegant Gala Thanked Top Sponsors

16. New York's Top 100 Events 2016

17. Art Fare: 10 Beautifully Constructed Catering Ideas

18. 5 Tips for Attracting Influencers to Events

19. Toronto's Top 100 Events 2016

20. New Ways to Design Business Events

21. See How High Tech Met High Glamour at This Beauty Launch

22. Social Event Trends 2016: Creative Ways to Give Back

23. Social Event Trends 2016: the Year's Most Requested Flowers

24. Pantone Pieces: 10 Rental Items in the Year's Hottest Hues

25. See How This Sorority Staged the World's Largest Plated Dinner

