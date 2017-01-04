Call for Nominations: Rising Stars in the Event Industry

Adding a new dimension to its longstanding Hall of Fame program, BizBash will now honor “rising stars” in the event industry. The program will debut at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on March 16 and continue around the country throughout the year.

The first BizBash Rising Star award will honor early-career professionals in Southern California who are leading the next generation of the meeting and event industry. Nominees must be in the first five years of their career in the industry.

Anyone may submit a nomination, and qualified nominees may also nominate themselves. The nomination form is available below. Nominations are due by January 17.

The BizBash executive committee will choose the winners. They will be honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony along with a distinguished group of veteran event professionals being inducted for their work, accomplishments, and contributions to the industry.