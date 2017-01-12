Call for Speakers: What Should We Be Talking About in 2017?

What’s the next evolution of social media at events? Have you figured out to reach the millennial market? BizBash is looking for speakers who can share successes, strategies, and innovative ideas on timely topics for its 2017 Event Innovation Forum and Workshop Series in South Florida, Los Angeles, and New York.

The Forum is a conference featuring 15-minute presentations from thought leaders from both inside and outside the event industry. The Workshop Series consists of 45-minute hands-on sessions. Past presenters include experts from Twitter, iHeartMedia, Google, and the Robin Hood Foundation.

Interested? Complete the form below; more details, including dates for upcoming Forums, workshops, and Elevate, can be found here.