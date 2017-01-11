C.E.S. 2017: What Caused the Biggest Buzz on Social Media

The 50th anniversary of C.E.S. took place January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, showcasing the latest advancements in technology to look forward to in 2017. The record-breaking event drew more than 3,800 exhibitors to more than 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space at venues including the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Sands Expo Convention Center. The event also hosted more than 1750,000 industry professionals—55,000 from outside the United States—as well as more than 600 start-ups at its Eureka Park Marketplace.

Innovative product announcements from companies such as Polaroid and Mayfield Robotics—along with interactive activations from the likes of Spotify and Nasa—were popular social sharing opportunities on Twitter and Instagram, where attendees used the hashtag #CES2017 to document their experiences. Here's a look at what attendees were talking about during the latest edition of the event.