December 12, 2016: Trump Inauguration Still Searching for Entertainment, Golden Globes Voters Asked to Return Tom Ford Gift, Why Inauguration Protests Don’t Have Permits



1. TRUMP INAUGURATION STILL SEARCHING FOR ENTERTAINMENT: President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has funding for the January 20 affair, but is still in need of an entertainment lineup. New York Daily News: “And even if Trump wanted a slate of high-profile performers, he might not be to get many to sign on. During his campaign, Trump struggled to attract the backing of performers outside his strange orbit of celebrities (see: Mike Tyson, Gary Busey, Omarosa), relying on loud fringe support from aging rockers like Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. And, officially, the President-elect still has zero performers lined up for the inauguration. By contrast, President Obama's first inauguration, in 2009, featured multiple huge performances across a three-day stretch, including a ‘We Are One’ concert at the Lincoln Memorial featuring Brooks, Bruce Springsteen Mary J. Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, and Sheryl Crow, and a 'Kids' Inaugural' event featuring Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers. … Fundraising on the other hand, seems to be going better. According to the committee, for prices ranging from $25,000 to $1 million, donors can purchase attendance at a variety of special events across the weekend. For example, a $1 million check will buy four tickets to a ‘leadership luncheon’ with ‘select cabinet appointees and House and Senate leadership,’ eight tickets to a ‘ladies luncheon,’ another eight tickets to a dinner that features Melania Trump and tickets to official inaugural events and the swearing-in ceremony.” http://nydn.us/2he9xUw



2. GOLDEN GLOBES VOTERS ASKED TO RETURN TOM FORD GIFT: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association asked members to return a fragrance they received from Tom Ford ahead of the Golden Globes nominations announcement on Monday. Ford directed the film Nocturnal Animals. The Hollywood Reporter: “As awards-granting groups from the HFPA to the Broadcast Film Critics Association to SAG-AFTRA get down to voting, film companies vie to draw their attention to specific movies by sending out a variety of related books, tchotchkes and other promotional items. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has strict rules forbidding companies from sending anything of value to its members beyond film screeners—and there are even rules that the screeners sent to Academy members for Oscar consideration can bear no testimonials or critics’ quotes. Instead, they can only display the title of the film and the names of the filmmakers associated with it. Other groups are more lenient, but Focus Features, which is distributing Nocturnal Animals, may have crossed the line by sending each HFPA member two bottles of one of Ford’s signature colognes (one for men, one for women), which can retail for hundreds of dollars at high-end stores like Neiman Marcus. In the past, the HFPA, which has about 90 members, has had a checkered history when it comes to accepting gifts. But the HFPA now has a rule in place that forbids its members from accepting gifts with a market value of more than $95. So after the cologne arrived, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria emailed members, telling them that they may keep one bottle but must return the second one to the HFPA, which will then return it to Focus. The organization decided on the keep one/return one policy when it found that the price for which the colognes were being sold on Amazon.com was about $90 per bottle.” http://bit.ly/2hflFV0



3. WHY INAUGURATION PROTESTS DON’T HAVE PERMITS: Numerous groups that have planned to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 haven’t been issued the proper permits to march. Washington Post: “About 20 groups—including the Women’s March on Washington, People’s Action and the ANSWER Coalition—have applied to demonstrate on federal property around the Jan. 20 event. But the National Park Service, which handles permitting, said it does not grant any requests until the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which plans the parade and other events to usher in the new president, maps out where it will hold inauguration-related activities. Although each incoming president is afforded the same courtesy, the issue is attracting special attention this year since the bitter election emboldened more people to organize to support their causes. Typically, federal officials said, only a handful of groups seek a First Amendment Permit from the Park Service for the quadrennial event. Federal regulations essentially give priority to the inaugural committee, setting aside prime land, including the entire Mall between First and 14th streets NW and the Ellipse by the White House, for its use. Land around the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument also is included. … The Women’s March on Washington, scheduled for the day after the inauguration, promises to draw participants from across the country. Hundreds of thousands of people have RSVP’d to the event on Facebook, declaring on their social-media accounts they will travel to the District to march for human rights, justice and women’s health. But tucked in between comments of solidarity and celebration on the march’s main Facebook page are people’s concerns about the permitting.” http://wapo.st/2gQVFfT



COAST TO COAST: Noble House Hotels & Resorts has named Allison Kneubuhl senior vice president of marketing and sales.



AUSTIN: The sixth annual Moontower Comedy & Oddity Festival will take place April 19-22. Headliners will include comedians Ali Wong, Patton Oswalt, and Ralphie May, along with a presentation of podcast My Favorite Murder.



CHICAGO: Residence Inn Chicago Downtown/Loop has opened Roanoke, a restaurant that serves American artisan cuisine for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on the weekends. The eatery has an open kitchen, a bar, and flat-panel HDTVs.



LAS VEGAS: Rí Rá Las Vegas at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place has debuted the Bordello, a new event and dining space. The 1,400-square-foot space can seat 64 and accommodate as many as 100 for receptions. Catering options including plated dinners and buffets are available for a variety of social gatherings.



LOS ANGELES: The 28th annual Producers Guild Awards, taking place January 28 at the Beverly Hilton, will honor Loving with the Stanley Kramer award.



The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named David Eads executive director and C.E.O. starting February.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, a Noble House resort in Naples, has completed a $6 million renovation that includes new guest rooms, new sustainability initiatives, and the introduction of a gourmet coffee bar. The beachfront resort also includes a 4,500-square-foot SpaTerre; an Robert Cupp-designed golf course, clubhouse, and full practice facilities; and 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for meetings and events.



NEW YORK: On December 19 at the United Nations headquarters, U.N. Women with the U.N. Inter-agency Network on Youth Development’s Working Group on Youth and Gender Equality will launch the youth-friendly version of the U.N. Convention of the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, in celebration of the 37th anniversary of its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly.



360bespoke—an agency for media, marketing, and events—has made several new appointments. Steven H. Holt has been named chief travel and luxury officer, journalist and author Kim Myers Robertson has joined as creative director, Alexa Starr has been named director of social media and engagement, and Rania Sedhom has been promoted to chief legal counsel.



David Chang is slated to open a new Fuku location downtown. Eater: http://bit.ly/2gloJzO



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium at I-Drive 360 have a variety of holiday activities planned.The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye has special holiday lighting nightly, and four capsules have been filled with holiday decor. Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium also have special events and decor.



PHILADELPHIA: The 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show will take place March 11-19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The event will be sponsored by Bank of America and Subaru.



SAN FRANCISCO: Oakland United, a benefit show for the city's fire relief effort , takes place Wednesday at the Fox Theater. The event is organized by Noise Pop, Another Planet Entertainment, and Paradigm Agency's Oakland office, and proceeds will go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Relief Fund.



TORONTO: The York-Eglinton Celebrate Winter event will take place Saturday at Eglinton Avenue West between Marlee Avenue and Dufferin Street. The family-friendly event will offer a photo booth and free hot beverages to the first 250 participants who take a photo.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Events DC, the official convention and sports authority of the District of Columbia, announced that it has entered into a letter of intent with Apple Inc. for a potential lease of portions of the Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. The proposed arrangement calls for Apple to lease portions of the Carnegie Library’s ground floor and basement levels under a 10-year lease, with two five-year options to renew. Events DC will have certain rights to use non-retail areas of the Carnegie Library for special events.



