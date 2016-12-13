December 13, 2016: Oscars Expected to Follow Golden Globes With Diverse Film Nominations, Instagram Debuts Live Video Feature for U.S. Users, Next Year's Firefly Music Fest to Be Curated by Fans



1. OSCARS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW GOLDEN GLOBES WITH DIVERSE FILM NOMINATIONS: The Golden Globes nominations on Monday featured a diverse lineup of film acting nominees, which puts even more pressure on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to nominate actors of color for next year’s Oscars. The Academy was criticized last year for nominating only white actors, sparking the #OscarsSoWhite label. Los Angeles Times: “This year, the 85 voting members of the HFPA identified an array of possibilities that included nominating six black actors—Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for ‘Fences,’ Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for ‘Moonlight,’ Ruth Negga for ‘Loving’ and Octavia Spencer for ‘Hidden Figures.’ Also nominated: ‘Lion’s’ Dev Patel, British-born to Indian parents. By casting its net wide, the Globes continued a trend. In the wake of January’s Oscars So White controversy, the SAG Awards and Emmy Awards ceremonies practically flaunted their inclusive sets of winners and nominees. Now the question is: Will film academy members follow suit? ‘It’s not like voters are going to have to go out of their way to look for worthy names,’ said veteran awards consultant Tony Angelotti. ‘There are a lot of bona fide candidates, not just fringe people who, if you vote for them, it might look like you’re just responding to the controversy. Every one of these people are great actors delivering strong performances.’ The Jan. 24 Oscar nominations will also be the first since the academy invited its largest and most diverse set of new members ever—683 industry professionals, 46% of them female and 41% people of color. What effect those newcomers might have on this year’s nominees remains to be seen, though many new members think that a shift in sensibility is inevitable.” http://lat.ms/2hIEuNn



2. INSTAGRAM DEBUTS LIVE VIDEO FEATURE FOR U.S. USERS: Instagram has officially debuted its live video feature for all users in the United States. TechCrunch: “The Live features live in Instagram Stories, and you can get to them by swiping into the Stories camera area and then tapping the toggle to enter “Live” mode. Live videos aren’t stored on your Instagram, in Stories or otherwise, meaning your followers can only see them while you’re actually broadcasting. That’s the key difference between Instagram’s live video and that offered by other including parent company Facebook. It’s a substantial one, too; users are going to treat truly ephemeral video a lot differently from something that’s taking place in the moment but that’s also designed to be made available for rewatching later on. Since they’re so easy to miss, Instagram also has a new way to find live streams to watch—under the Explore tab there’s a new 'Top Live' section for U.S. users which will show a selection of the best content currently on offer as adjudged by the company’s algorithm. That’s actually easier discovery than you’ll find on most competing live video platforms, which is a nice touch.” http://tcrn.ch/2hnhbcK



3. NEXT YEAR'S FIREFLY MUSIC FEST TO BE CURATED BY FANS: The annual summer music festival Firefly will let fans curate the lineup, merchandise, food, and more when it returns to campgrounds in Dover, Delaware, in June. Billboard: “According to a post on the event's website, this year's edition of Firefly will not only let concertgoers participate in the annual talent surveywhich helps determine the lineup -- but they'll also help vote on changes to campsite activities, merchandise, food vendors and Firefly's look. 'What is a fan-curated festival? Let’s start from the beginning. Hopefully, you are all aware of the talent survey that we release each summer,' read a letter from organizers of the Red Frog Events-promoted event. 'Since 2013, surveys have completely revolutionized our approach to booking the Firefly lineup. The results provide direct insight into what you want. As the lineup morphs and changes—as acts confirm or pass—we revisit your feedback to guide our next move. Over the last four years, we have booked 31 of the top 40 mid-tier acts and 7 of the top 10 headliners. Blink-182, Earth Wind & Fire, Busta Rhymes—each of these were booked solely because you wanted them.' In fact, fans have been credited in the past with helping to get the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers added to the lineup. That unusual format has led to excitement and some disappointment, but, at the very least, a feeling that fans and organizers built something together.” http://bit.ly/2hnvePB



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: In October 2017, Punch Bowl Social will open a 28,000 square-foot restaurant, bar, and entertainment destination in the West Loop neighborhood. The location will include eight bowling lanes, three private karaoke rooms, a 360-degree bar, and various gathering spots for groups both large and small.



LAS VEGAS: CES 2017 is expected to draw 50,000 industry professionals from 150 countries to the event, which takes place January 5-8.



LOS ANGELES: Wild Living Foods plant-based restaurant is now open in downtown’s fashion district.



Blue Bottle is slated to open a new 1,000-square-foot coffee shop with a patio in Los Feliz. The Eastsider: http://bit.ly/2gtimFX



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Wynwood Yard celebrated its one-year anniversary last weekend, unveiling a variety of new concepts including the LivBox by Wyn-Box, a shipping container that will be used as an event venue for dinner parties, educational panels, and other special events.



NEW YORK: Nonprofit organization Partnership for Drug-Free Kids is holding its annual Winter Wish Gala at Gotham Hall tonight. The event will be hosted by Arianna Huffington.



The eighth annual Latke Festival will take place December 19 at the Brooklyn Museum. Participating restaurants include Orwashers, Jacob's Pickles, and Jimmy's No. 43.



Luxury Card—a global services company offering premium credit cards MasterCard Titanium Card, MasterCard Black Card, and MasterCard Gold Card—has opened Luxury Lounge NY at 645 Madison Avenue. Open to Luxury Card members, the lounge has complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and exclusive offers for members such as private concerts, art installations, wine tastings, and trunk shows.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: Usful's Holiday Market and Skate is taking place today through Thursday at Arnell Plaza at Bay Adelaide Centre. The event will include a public skating rink and local vendors selling holiday gifts.



