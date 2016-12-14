December 14, 2016: More Designers Leaving New York Fashion Week for Los Angeles, South by Southwest to Add Tech Program Focused on Trump, Why 2016 Saw Booming Business for the Live Music Industry



1. MORE DESIGNERS LEAVING NEW YORK FASHION WEEK FOR LOS ANGELES: Rebecca Minkoff is the latest designer that will be moving her February runway show from New York Fashion Week to Los Angeles. Women's Wear Daily: “She will join Tommy Hilfiger, Rachel Zoe and Tom Ford, who all plan to show their collections in Los Angeles in February —lending credence to the growing importance of the city as a fashion capital. Of the four designers, three of them—Minkoff, Hilfiger and Ford—all showed see-now-buy-now collections last September during New York Fashion Week. The fourth major brand to do so at NYFW last season—Ralph Lauren—will continue to show in New York. Minkoff, who pioneered the concept, will hold her spring runway show at The Grove, Rick Caruso’s retail, dining and lifestyle destination. She will partner with The Grove on several consumer experiences integrating retailers at the lifestyle center with her brand, providing a runway-to-retail experience. The plan has been in the works for several months. … The reasons the brand decided to go to Los Angeles were threefold: The company really enjoyed last season showing outside, the theme of the spring show has to do with California and a female discovering different parts of the state and the brand does a significant amount of e-commerce in California.” http://bit.ly/2gy0N7K



2. SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST TO ADD TECH PROGRAM FOCUSED ON TRUMP: South by Southwest will add “Tech Under Trump,” a new program focused on how the tech industry may change under the Trump administration, to next year's festival in March. Adweek: ”'As the role and the effects on the tech industry in a Trump administration come into focus, there are a lot of critical questions and conversations currently taking place within this community,' Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer for SXSW, told Adweek. He added: 'Programming topics will range from startup ecosystem, blockchain, electric vehicles and Internet of Things, to how government agencies, such as the FCC, may be affected under a Trump administration.' The programming, which will take place on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 and be part of the festival's Tech Industry Track, is also an effort to 'inspire [festival] registrants on how to bridge the many gaps and divisions that the election has revealed,' explained Park. There are no plans to add a member of the Trump administration to the programming, according to Forrest, but 'that could change as we move forward (and particularly if the administration begins to adopt a more inclusive approach).'” http://bit.ly/2hChLXx



3. WHY 2016 SAW BOOMING BUSINESS FOR THE LIVE MUSIC INDUSTRY: The turnout and the performances at the inaugural Desert Trip music festival in October were a prime example of how live music experiences supported the $25 billion concert industry in 2016. Billboard: “‘Live music continues to be the engine driving the business, across all genres, demos and venues,’ says Rob Light, managing partner for Creative Artists Agency. And though the post-recession years remain a fresh memory—necessitating refined marketing, creative booking and constant re-examinations of pricing dynamics—the global ­industry (estimated at $25 billion in 2016) is up by nearly every metric, ­powered by an ­economic tail wind, a consumer trend toward ‘experiences’ (like Desert Trip) and some of its most popular stars, from Beyoncé to Bruce Springsteen, on the road. And as the economy improves, both aging boomers (willing to shell out $1,600 for reserved seats at Desert Trip) and more cost-conscious millennials (who helped sell out Coachella before the lineup was even announced) are driving a festival boom that began pre-recession and, increasingly, proves that rock artists still sell: They accounted for more than half of the top 25 tours in 2016. … The business is bigger than Live Nation; Marc Geiger, who leads William Morris Endeavor’s music division and calls the ­current live market ‘super healthy,’ predicts that the market as a whole is set to grow another 50 ­percent worldwide ‘at a minimum’ from this point onward. Even so, the live sector wasn’t immune to some signs of softness. A half-dozen country music festivals were canceled or never launched, and a few established events, including Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., experienced declines in attendance.” http://bit.ly/2hqtFDu





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



Business-to-business trade show and conference producer Emerald Expositions has acquired the American Craft Retailers Expo (ACRE) from IndieMe, Inc.



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: Catering and food service management company Proof of the Pudding will relocate its headquarters to the 31,000-square-foot Complex facility in west midtown in mid-2017.



AUSTIN: The Texas International Produce Association's third annual Viva Fresh Produce Expo will take place April 20-22 at the Austin Convention Center and the Hilton Hotel.



BAHAMAS: The inaugural Fyre Festival will take place April 28-30 and May 5-7 at Fyre Cay in the Bahamas. The music festival, which has a lineup that will be announced at a later date, will fly festivalgoers to the event on a private plane from Miami and will include a luxury treasure hunt.



LOS ANGELES: The 34th annual PaleyFest Los Angeles, slated for March 17-26, has announced its first three honorees: HBO's Westworld, NBC's This Is Us, and FX's American Horror Story: Roanoke.



NEW ORLEANS: Revolt's fifth annual Global Spin Awards will take place February 16 during the N.B.A. All Star Weekend. The event will honor DJ Spinderella and DJ Clark Kent.



NEW YORK: Tavo, a new Latin restaurant and cocktail lounge from chef Julieta Ballesteros, is opening in the West Village this week. Eater: http://bit.ly/2gID33Q



SAN FRANCISCO: Live event software and service company Vendini has announced that 380 performing arts venues and organizations became members in 2016. New members included the Saint Helena Performing Arts Center and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.



SEATTLE: Cruise line Seabourn has named Chris Austin senior vice president of global sales and marketing.



TORONTO: The National Hockey League's Centennial celebration will kick off January 1 with the Scotiabank N.H.L. Centennial Classic. The event will include the first portion of the league's 100 Greatest N.H.L. Players announcement, and the debut of the N.H.L. Centennial Fan Arena, which is a traveling fan experience that will come to all of the league's markets in 2017.



