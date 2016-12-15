December 15, 2016: Trump May Have to Give Up D.C. Hotel Ownership Before Inauguration, Twitter Now Offers Direct Live Streaming, Kimmel Talks Hosting Next Year’s Oscars



1. TRUMP MAY HAVE TO GIVE UP D.C. HOTEL OWNERSHIP BEFORE INAUGURATION: While it was first reported that federal officials were demanding President-Elect Donald Trump would have to revoke ownership of his Washington, D.C., hotel, officials from the General Services Administration—which supervises federal real estate—are now stating that it's too early to decide whether Trump will be violating a lease clause. Washington Post: ”'We can make no definitive statement at this time about what would constitute a breach of the agreement, and to do so now would be premature,' the agency said. 'In fact, no determination regarding the Old Post Office can be completed until the full circumstances surrounding the President-elect’s business arrangements have been finalized and he has assumed office. GSA is committed to responsibly administering all of the leases to which it is a party.' The statement followed congressional Democrats’ assertion Wednesday that the president-elect would violate a clause in the agreement if he did not surrender his interest upon entering office. … But in the case of his D.C. hotel, the terms of his deal have come under particular scrutiny. His firm leases the Old Post Office Pavilion, the federally owned building where the hotel is located, from the GSA on a 60-year deal. Congressional Democrats have been pressing GSA on that issue, as well as the possibility that by renting rooms to foreign leaders there Trump may be in violation of the 'emoluments clause' of the Constitution, which bars U.S. officials from benefiting from foreign gifts, upon entering office.” http://wapo.st/2hxsmjz



2. TWITTER NOW OFFERS DIRECT LIVE STREAMING: Twitter users no longer have to use Periscope to live stream events, as the platform has introduced a direct option on the mobile app. Engadget: “The functionality is still 'powered by Periscope,' and indeed the experience is mostly the same as before—you write a quick caption before you go live, and then registered users can leave hearts and comments while you stream. Is this a direct reaction to Facebook Live's growing popularity? Almost certainly. Periscope as a self-contained service won't be disappearing anytime soon, however. 'Our apps and web player on periscope.tv remain the best place to search and discover Periscope content,' the team said in a blog post. While that may be true, the reasons for downloading and using the Periscope app are now greatly reduced. All but the most diehard Periscope fans will be better served by the Twitter app, streaming from the compose interface and watching the broadcasts that pop up in their feed. For Twitter, it's an opportunity to reinforce video and livestreaming as a fundamental part of its service. The company has inked a few broadcasting deals, spanning the NFL, Wimbledon tennis and the US Presidential debates, but much of its value comes from user-submitted contributions.” http://engt.co/2hvfMkl



3. KIMMEL TALKS HOSTING NEXT YEAR’S OSCARS: Jimmy Kimmel discussed details on The Kevin & Bean Show about being tapped to host the 89th annual Oscars, revealing he’ll earn $15,000 for the gig. The Hollywood Reporter: “When asked if his pay was on par with previous hosts like Chris Rock and Billy Crystal, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said, ‘That's what they told me,’ but pondered whether hosts receive a raise for return appearances as emcee. ‘I’m not sure I was supposed to reveal this,’ he said with a laugh, ‘but nobody told me not to. I consider this their fault.’ Kimmel also opened up about being tapped to host the awards show for the first time. He was officially announced as host on Dec. 5, fairly late in the process in comparison with past Academy Awards. They asked like 14 people and they all said no and then there was me,’ he joked about the late invitation. ‘I absolutely was surprised.’ Kimmel's upcoming turn as Oscars host comes just months after he hosted the Emmys, which also aired on ABC, in September. In recent years, Kimmel has famously hosted an Oscars aftershow to immediately follow the ceremony, which airs every year on ABC.” http://bit.ly/2hzcsol



* LOCAL NEWS *



BOSTON: The 49th annual Global Business Travel Association Convention will take place July 15-19 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The event is slated to bring in as many as 7,000 business travel professionals from more than 50 countries, and will host more than 80 industry-leading education sessions.



CHICAGO: Thompson Chicago hotel and Bloomingdale's Chicago have partnered to host a holiday pop-up shop on December 21 in the hotel's Froines Room.



LOS ANGELES: Nominations for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday, with Manchester by the Sea leading with four nominations. The awards ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS January 29.



Annette Bening will received the Career Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 2. Los Angeles Times: http://lat.ms/2hxtOlX



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Event marketing automation software Splash has announced a $7 million Series B round of funding led by Ascent Venture Partners, with participation from investors Spark Capital and Lerer Hippeau Ventures. The company will use the funding to grow its ability of automating and optimizing its event marketing channel.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The International Champions Cup soccer tournament will host one match at Camping World Stadium in 2017 and 2018. It's part of a new sponsorship deal with Visit Orlando as the exclusive “U.S. Tourism Partner” for the event, which has matches in more than 35 cities in 11 countries.



Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate has joined Associated Luxury Hotels International.



SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Tape Music Festival will take place January 6-9 at Victoria Theater. The festival, which is devoted to the performance of audio works projected in three-dimensional spaces, will feature four concerts offering compositions by 26 local and international composers.



SOMERSET HILLS, NEW JERSEY: Somerset Hills estate Natirar is slated to complete its expansion and restoration by June 2017. The project includes a restoration of the 35,000-square-foot Tudor-era mansion and the construction of the new Grand Ball room, which will accommodate as many as 225 for meetings, dinners, and parties.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Newseum has announced the recipients of the 2017 Free Expression Awards. The honorees are Rep. John Lewis, Kristina Arriag de Bucholz, Martha Raddatz, Hugh Hefner, and Christie Hefner. The winners will be honored at an event at the Newseum on April 18 hosted by Fox News political anchor Bret Baier.



