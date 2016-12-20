December 20, 2016: Twitter to Live Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet, Citi Won't Renew Marketing Partnership With U.S. Olympic Committee, Inside the Planning of an Unusual Inauguration



1. TWITTER TO LIVE STREAM GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET: Twitter will live stream the red carpet pre-show event for the 74th annual Golden Globes on January 8. TechCrunch: “According to the companies’ announcement, Twitter users will be able to post their questions, and some selection of these will be included in the interviews during the pre-show. 'Twitter is where the conversation about the Golden Globes happens. Viewers tweet along before, during, and after the award show,' said Anthony Noto, C.O.O. at Twitter, in a statement about the streaming deal. 'Our collaboration with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions for this red carpet show will bring high quality live content and commentary to the masses through Twitter.' The live stream will be available for both Twitter users and non-users alike. The former can watch the event in the Twitter feature called Moments, as with Twitter’s prior streaming deals. Meanwhile, Twitter users as well as those without a Twitter account can visit goldenglobes.twitter.com on the web or the @goldenglobes Twitter account to follow along. Twitter will sell advertising against this live stream, as it has with other live events on its platform, including its live-streamed N.F.L. broadcasts.” http://tcrn.ch/2hAo0tU



2. CITI WON'T RENEW MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE: Citibank has dropped its Team U.S.A. Olympics sponsorship, which began in 2012. Advertising Age: “As a first-time sponsor of Team U.S.A. four years ago, Citi was spending a reported $30 million. At the time, Citi, which was the first financial brand to sponsor the games since Bank of America's sponsorship ended in 2008, also donated $500,000 to the U.S.O.C. for its Every Step of the Way program to benefit Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls. Citi renewed the Olympics sponsorship in 2013 through this year. With changes to the U.S.O.C. sponsorship rules introduced earlier this year, marketers grappled with concerns about brand dilution for the Rio summer games. For the first time, non-sponsors were allowed to run ads with Olympic athletes during the August games provided they met certain qualifications. Meanwhile, competing brands of existing sponsors were also able to advertise at the games due to certain loopholes. Experts say the value of an Olympics sponsorship, which is steadily increasing in cost, might not be what it once was under the new rules.” http://bit.ly/2hk8xLC



3. INSIDE THE PLANNING OF AN UNUSUAL INAUGURATION: While the lineup for President Obama's 2013 inauguration featured numerous high-profile artists, there has been very little excitement for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration. According to experts, the Presidential Inaugural Committee only has around two months to plan the celebration. Billboard: “Getting into the official events, which sources say can cost anywhere from $500,000 to multiple millions depending on the lavishness, tends to be more about whom you know than how deep your pockets are, as most of the tickets are reserved for members of Congress, longtime political supporters, and military families. 'The primary purpose of these events is to thank the people who’ve worked on your campaign and taken you over the finish line. They are intended to inspire big donors and refresh a commitment from key supporters,' says Kate Gibbs, media relations manager for Destination DC, a nonpartisan organization that supports D.C. travel and tourism. It’s been announced that Trump will attend two official balls, a big change from other presidents’ first inaugurations (Obama, for example, attended 10)—but there’s been no word from Trump’s P.I.C. on when or where those will be. Like much of the rest of the country, though, D.C. insiders are bracing for a departure from the norm. … And in sharp contrast to the enthusiasm surrounding the swearing in of previous presidents from both parties, hotel business has been slower, caterers remain available, and venues that had been booked in hopes of a different election outcome may now remain empty. Although, Gibbs notes, many people will begin to book those hotel rooms in order to attend the Million Woman March, which recently received an official permit for the Saturday of inauguration weekend. But it wasn’t just a contentious election cycle, Gibbs points out—it’s also been a contentious inaugural cycle. The lack of excitement around town from both Democrats and Republicans is hard to deny. Philip Dufour, founder and C.E.O. of Dufour & Co. Productions and former social secretary for the Gores, says the silence in the Washington event-planning community is awkward.” http://bit.ly/2hBp94y



CHICAGO: The 16th annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival will take place January 5-15 at Stage 773. The event will host more than 180 groups that will perform around 200 shows in the venue's four performance spaces.



LAS VEGAS: On December 17, MGM Resorts International celebrated the grand opening of its newest live entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip—Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino—with inaugural performances by Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders.



LOS ANGELES: Joel McHale will host the People’s Choice Awards on January 18.



Culver City butchery and gastropub the Cannibal Beer & Butcher recently opened its private dining room, which can accommodate as many as 18 for receptions.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: South Pointe Tavern is now open in South Beach. The tavern offers signature cocktails curated by Distilled Hospitality and bartender Marinko Rankovic, along with a menu that features mushroom flatbread, ceviche, prosciutto and arugula toast, and more.



Hilton and Baptist Health South Florida broke ground on Hilton Miami/Dadeland, a 184-room hotel that's slated to open on Baptist Hospital campus in late 2018.



NEW YORK: NYC & Company and Mayor Bill De Blasio have announced that the city surpassed 60 million visitors for the first time, making the past year the seventh consecutive year of tourism growth. Meeting delegates reached a record 6.15 million.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN DIEGO: The 29th annual Mainly Mozart Festival will take place June 2-25 at Balboa Theatre. The festival will focus on Mozart from age 17 to 21.



TORONTO: The Solaris Winter Music Festival will take place December 26-27 at Rebel.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Fish by José Andrés is now open at MGM National Harbor. The seafood restaurant features a Mediterranean-inspired interior designed by Capella Garcia Arquitectura.



