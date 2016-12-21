December 21, 2016: N.F.L. to Expand Fan Experience at Games, Andrea Bocelli Won’t Sing at Inauguration, Instagram Takes More Steps to Imitate Snapchat



1. N.F.L. TO EXPAND FAN EXPERIENCE AT GAMES: The N.F.L. will expand fan access at games, offering opportunities that include watching media interviews and running a 40-yard dash. ESPN: “The league opened the application process for free tickets to the event on its Fan Mobile Pass app and on NFL.com on Tuesday morning. A total of 6,000 non-transferable tickets will be handed out for the combine, which takes place March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. It's part of the league's larger goal to make more out of its out-of-season events. 'We wanted to continue to allow for fans to get closer to the game when there's so much hope during the offseason,' said N.F.L. senior vice president of events Peter O'Reilly. Fans can watch the players perform for N.F.L. personnel from the Lucas Oil Stadium stands or interact with them at the Convention Center, where players will be interviewed by the media and participate in autograph sessions. At the Convention Center, fans can head to an area dubbed 'The Combine Corner,' where they will be able to run the 40 and perform other combine drills, including the vertical and broad jump. Other attractions will include an obstacle course where fans can show off their skills against tackling dummies and 'The Gauntlet,' where they can take on a barrage of passes thrown from a machine. Fans who take part in the events will have to sign waivers that indemnify the league should a fan suffer an injury.” http://es.pn/2hQiaoQ



2. ANDREA BOCELLI WON’T SING AT INAUGURATION: Andrea Bocelli won’t sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration after it was rumored the Italian tenor would perform. The New York Times: “There had been a certain logic to the idea that Mr. Bocelli might sing at the inauguration next month of Mr. Trump, who is known to be a fan of his. Like the president-elect, Mr. Bocelli was dismissed by many elite critics but has still managed to gain a large following through a combination of popular appeal, media savvy and a knack for drawing crowds. His crossover mix of classical and pop has helped him sell more than 80 million recordings and sell out large arenas. The New York Post’s gossip column, Page Six, reported on Tuesday that Mr. Bocelli had decided not to perform because he feared a backlash from opponents of Mr. Trump and his policies. The chairman of Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee, Thomas J. Barrack Jr., said in an interview on CNBC that it was Mr. Bocelli who had originally made a tentative offer to sing, and Mr. Trump who had declined. … Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old singer who became famous after appearing on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ announced last week that she would sing the national anthem at the inauguration. But Mr. Bocelli is not the only star who has been floated as a possible performer, only to have nothing come of it. Last month, Elton John made it clear that he would not perform, after a member of Mr. Trump’s transition team had suggested he would.” http://nyti.ms/2hUxAZe



3. INSTAGRAM TAKES MORE STEPS TO IMITATE SNAPCHAT: Instagram has introduced Snapchat-style stickers for its live Story feature, offering enhancements including location names, emoji, seasonal graphics, and weather. TechCrunch: “The new features give Instagram the fun and flexibility needed to start catching up with Snapchat as it tries to close the gap between their creative tools. Instagram is meanwhile widening the separation between its purer color filters-only permanent feed, and its anything-goes ephemeral Stories canvas. Instagram refused to comment on whether it plans to offer sponsored stickers as a revenue generator, artist-drawn location stickers, or a platform for submitting sticker designs. It only shared that 'we’re working on more creative tools that will launch over the coming months…to give our community more fun and versatile options.' … Unlike Snapchat, which features artist-drawn geofilters that are only available while you’re nearby in their geofences, you’re free to add locations from anywhere around the world. But the location stickers aren’t unique illustrations like Snapchat’s, they just come in two standard fonts, white or purple gradient, that you swap between by tapping. Instagram has sacrificed style for scalability, so any place can be a Sticker, but none really stand out.” http://tcrn.ch/2ibQU0F



COAST TO COAST: Independent trade show organizer Corcoran Expositions has announced it will manage the American Dental Hygienists Association in Columbus, Ohio, and will renew management with the National Brownfields Training Conference in Pittsburgh.



For the What a Joke Comedy Fest January 19-21, comedians in more than 20 cities are hosting shows to raise money for the A.C.L.U. Organized and produced by New York comedians Jenn Welch and Emily Winter, the event is in response to President-Elect Donald Trump's threats on human rights. Participating cities include New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Denver, Austin, and Oxford, United Kingdom.



CHICAGO: The ninth annual Baconfest will take place March 31-April 1 at U.I.C. Forum. The event will showcase dishes made with bacon from more than 150 local chefs.



HOUSTON: Hotel Granduca Houston has appointed Ryan Zielinski as sales manager and Bridget Dooley as catering manager.



LAS VEGAS: DJ Pauly D will host an electronic music dance pop-up party on December 30 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.



LOS ANGELES: Prohibition NYE at Union Station will take place New Year's Eve. The 1920s-theme party will include an open bar, burlesque dancers, and live jazz. The event is sponsored by KCRW radio station and luxury group transportation company Swoop.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Nino Pernetti, founder and owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, was knighted by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on December 14. Miami-Dade County also declared the day “Nino Pernetti Day.”



NEW YORK: The 80th annual Fashion Scholarship Fund's Geoffrey Beene Awards Dinner will take place January 12 at the Grand Hyatt. The event will honor Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, Randa Accessories executive vice president and group president Judy Person, and J.C. Penney executive vice president and chief merchant John Tighe.



The Human Rights Campaign will honor Meryl Streep at the 2017 HRC Great New York Gala on February 11 at the Waldorf Astoria.



Patriarch Equities, Sioni Group, and Highgate have purchased the Affinia Manhattan hotel, which has rebranded as the Stewart Hotel. The 618-room hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: Toronto Fashion Week is slated to return after being bought by real estate developer Peter Freed. IMG Canada canceled the semi-annual event earlier this year because of lack of local support. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2hQX2Pb



