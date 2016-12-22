December 22, 2016: Trump Sons Won't Attend Controversial Fund-Raising Event, Tokyo May Spend $16.8 Billion on 2020 Olympics, Woodstock Site Gets Historic Registers Nomination



1. TRUMP SONS WON'T ATTEND CONTROVERSIAL FUND-RAISING EVENT: President-Elect Donald Trump's transition team has announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump won't attend a Washington fund-raiser that raised questions about whether the event aimed to sell access to the president and his family. The event is scheduled for the day after Trump's inauguration. Washington Post: “President-Elect Donald Trump's sons were touted as 'honorary co-chairmen' of the Opening Day 45 event, which was organized by two of their close friends and scheduled to be held the evening of Jan. 21. But a Trump transition official confirmed Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will not make an appearance at the fund-raiser after all. Organizers of the function did not respond to questions about whether it would go forward without them. 'The group is committed to and supportive of conservation causes,' spokesman Mark Brinkerhoff said. 'We are excited to create positive change.' The Trump brothers' decision to bow out came after revelations that they were listed in Texas corporate filings as directors of a newly formed nonprofit, the Opening Day Foundation, that was putting on the function. But transition officials said the brothers' names had been used without permission and sought to separate the family from the event. … Another challenge facing Opening Day: It is still unclear where the money from donors would go. The Jan. 21 event was supposed to be the kickoff fundraiser for the Opening Day Foundation, which is in the process of seeking recognition by the Internal Revenue Service to operate as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. In the meantime, Brinkerhoff said, it was operating as a project of the Montana-based Boone and Crockett Club Foundation.” http://wapo.st/2h3jMHg



2. TOKYO MAY SPEND $16.8 BILLION ON 2020 OLYMPICS: Organizers of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo said the event will cost between $15 billion and $16.8 billion. Los Angeles Times: “That price tag represents something of a reduction amid fears among some that the budget could swell to $30 billion. Still, the current amount is substantially larger than originally projected. Organizing committee officials promised to continue scrutinizing costs, saying in a statement that they would 'work toward optimizing even further the budgets.' The latest estimate comes at a time when a private Los Angeles committee is entering the final phase of bidding for the 2024 Summer Olympics. … Officials in the Japanese capital said they expect to spend $5.5 billion to build venues and other required infrastructure, a figure that outpaces the $4.7 billion in estimated operational expenses. Much debate has surrounded an Olympic stadium that currently figures to cost $1.5 billion. Between $1 billion and $2.8 billion will be retained as a contingency to cover potential cost overruns in Tokyo that have plagued recent Games. Los Angeles has proposed setting aside $491.9 million.” http://lat.ms/2hIiTrC



3. WOODSTOCK SITE GETS HISTORIC REGISTERS NOMINATION: The 1969 Woodstock Music Festival site has been nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Associated Press: “Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the nominations Tuesday of 26 properties, resources, and districts by the New York State Broad of Historic Preservation. The sites include the Woodstock site in rural Bethel in Sullivan County, where some 400,000 fans gathered on rolling farmland for three days of rock music in August 1969. Also nominated is the Niagara Power Project Historic District, a major 20th-century engineering feat stretching along the Niagara River. Landing a place on the registers can help property owners and organizations secure preservation grants and historic rehabilitation tax credits from the state and federal governments.” http://apne.ws/2huux6s



COAST TO COAST: Irish whiskey brand Tullamore D.E.W. will launch its nationwide D.E.W. and a Brew Tour on January 9 at Santa Monica Brew Works in Los Angeles. Sponsored by Time Out, the consumer-focused event tour will stop at locations including Bronx Brewery in New York, Friends & Allies Brewing in Austin, and Magnolia Brewery in San Francisco. The tour will end March 17 with a celebration in Chicago co-hosted by BuckleDown Brewing.



AUSTIN: Outsider Festival 2017 will take place February 15-19 at various venues in the city. The L.G.B.T.-focused art festival showcases film, performance art, visual art, and more.



LAS VEGAS: Caesars Entertainment Corporation has appointed Ruben Sigala as chief marketing officer.



LOS ANGELES: The 22nd annual Los Angeles Art Show will take place January 11-15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event, which is sponsored by Stella Artois and the Agency, is expected to draw 70,000 attendees and feature work from more than 90 galleries from more than 20 countries.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The fifth annual Stiletto Race, which is part of Delray Fashion Week, will take place January 27. The event, which will take place on SE 4th Avenue, benefits the Achievement Centers for Children & Families.



Jennifer Lopez will no longer perform her New Year's Eve concert at E11even. Page Six: pge.sx/2hFmuXC



MONTREAL: Fox Innovation Lab has partnered with Montreal-based Felix & Paul Studios to develop, direct, and produce virtual-reality experiences for Fox properties.



NEW YORK: The Stella Adler Studio's Actor Warrior Festival will take place January 19-28. The event will showcase four solo plays from David Deblinger, Michael Milligan, Liza Peterson, and Carine Montbertrand.



God's Love We Deliver's benefit concert—Love Rocks NYC!: A Change Is Gonna Come—will take place March 9 at the Beacon Theatre.



The National Stationery Show has named Kelly P. Bristol as show director. The event will take place May 21-24 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.



The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation has denied bids to host music festivals at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park for a second year. DNAInfo: http://dnain.fo/2huxxA2



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Orlando World Center Marriott has appointed Eric Martinez as executive chef.



SAN FRANCISCO: Nightlife venue DNA Lounge may have to close because of lack of income. San Francisco Chronicle: http://bit.ly/2hTLfNM



TORONTO: Culinary celebration Winterlicious will take place January 27-February 9. Events celebrating Canada's sesquicentennial include Happy 150th! A Decadent Taste of Canada at the Palais Royale on January 27 and Celebrating 150 Years of Canadian Cuisine at Casa Loma on January 28-29 and February 4-5.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Event Coordination Company has launched, and now provides month-of event management services for weddings and bar and bat mitzvahs in the Washington, Maryland, and Virginia region.



Hyatt Arlington has rebranded as the Hyatt Centric Arlington. The 318-room hotel's full renovation, which includes upgrades to more than 7,300 square feet of meeting and event space, is expected to finish by the end of the year.



