December 27, 2016: Trump's Mar-a-Lago Remains Top Venue for Charities, U.N. Secretary-General to Drop the Times Square Ball on New Year's Eve, World Wrestling Entertainment Enters New Market



1. TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO REMAINS TOP VENUE FOR CHARITIES: Despite election-related pushback and hesitation from some charities, Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, continues to be a popular venue for galas and fund-raisers in the Palm Beach area, with rental prices ranging from $100,000 to $300,000. The Washington Post: “The question of whether to use Trump’s estate during the charity season has rattled Palm Beach society. But the consensus seems to be that, whatever they may think of Trump, Mar-a-Lago is a great place to party and raise money. It’s booked solid from December through March, with big and small events every weekend for organizations ranging from the Palm Beach Police Foundation to the American Cancer Society.... 'I know some people were having serious second thoughts about it,' fundraising consultant Margaret Holman said. 'But that was during the heat of the moment. I haven’t heard of anybody canceling.'” http://tinyurl.com/hv8xat8



2. U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL TO DROP THE TIMES SQUARE BALL ON NEW YEAR'S EVE: The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, organizers of the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square, announced on Monday that United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon will have the honor of pushing the Waterford crystal button to begin the official 60-second countdown to 2017. Gothamist: “Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said, 'At a time when the world seems ever-more fractured, divided and disconnected the symbolism of our global celebration highlighting the United Nations and its Global Goals could not be more important. Unlike too many other voices in the world today, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s legacy of bringing people and nations together, supporting refugee relief efforts and opposing war align perfectly with New Year’s hopes for a better and more just world.'” http://tinyurl.com/gu4gmfw



3. WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT ENTERS NEW MARKET: In search of more revenue and fans, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has started to live stream Chinese-language matches and commentary, as well as scouting China’s provinces for new wrestling talent. The New York Times: “Bypassing state-controlled broadcast television, it has teamed with a video-streaming company to reach fans though computers and mobile devices. It has also geared up efforts to introduce a new audience to the suplex, the body slam and the drop-kick. W.W.E. has hired four full-time social media directors in Shanghai to maintain local-language social media accounts for its wrestlers and executives. It is also hosting viewing parties, like one this month in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, in which locals devoured pizza and cream sodas while watching a pay-per-view wrestling match and playing the W.W.E.’s latest Xbox video game.” http://tinyurl.com/jmnjs4k



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: The fifth annual Austin Oyster Festival will take place February 25 at the French Legation Museum.



CHICAGO: Independent music and comedy festival Tomorrow Never Knows will take place January 11-15 at various venues including Lincoln Hall and Schubas Tavern.



LOS ANGELES: The second annual Uncorked LA Wine Festival will take place January 21 at Union Station. The event will have more than 50 wineries, food trucks, and live music.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: All-inclusive entertainment venue Copa Room in Miami Beach opens Wednesday with a private preview.



NEW YORK: The 43rd annual Poetry Project Marathon will take place January 1 at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery. The 12-hour event will feature performances and readings by some 150 poets, musicians, and dancers.



Progressive Insurance's annual New York Boat Show will take place January 25-29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Disney will offer a new experience in 2017. The Star Wars Tour at Hollywood Studios will be a seven-hour experience with two stage shows, themed dining experiences, character meet-and-greets, and more.



The Bear and Peacock Brewstillery in Winter Park is now open, serving beers and liquors brewed on premises.



TORONTO: The 44th annual Canadian International Auto Show will take place February 17-26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The event is presented by the Toronto Star.



With contributions from Jenny Berg in Chicago, Alesandra Dubin and Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



