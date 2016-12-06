December 6, 2016: Jimmy Kimmel to Host Oscars Ceremony, Group of Cleveland Cavaliers Players Won’t Stay in Trump’s New York Hotel, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Expands to New Orleans



1. JIMMY KIMMEL TO HOST OSCARS CEREMONY: Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host the 89th annual Oscars, which will be broadcast February 26 on ABC. The Hollywood Reporter: “His selection is expected to be announced by producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who came aboard to produce the high-profile event just last month. It will be the first time hosting the Oscars, the granddaddy of all awards show, for Kimmel, who's been the face of ABC's late night telecast since his Jimmy Kimmel Live! launched in 2003. Disney/ABC Television Group chief Ben Sherwood had publicly urged the Academy to consider handing the high-profile gig to Kimmel. In August, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences struck a new deal with ABC, which pays about $75 million a year to broadcast the Oscars, to extend the agreement until 2028. As part of the pact, ABC got more creative input on the show, including the choice of producers and host, although the Academy retained final say on the decisions. Kimmel has emceed the Emmys twice, in 2012 and this past September.” http://bit.ly/2gZO3uF



2. GROUP OF CLEVELAND CAVALIERS PLAYERS WON’T STAY IN TRUMP’S NEW YORK HOTEL: Multiple Cleveland Cavaliers players including LeBron James won’t be staying in the team’s planned venue, the Trump Soho hotel, as the defending champions play against the New York Knicks this week. The team has a contract with the hotel, which opened in 2010. ESPN: “LeBron James is included in the faction of players who will not be staying at the Trump SoHo, according to multiple sources. James publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton about a month before Clinton lost the election. ESPN.com previously reported that at least three other teams will cease their business relationships with Trump-branded hotels this season. Since Trump's win Nov. 8, several Cavs players have expressed their disappointment in the results. Reserve forward Richard Jefferson suggested on his Snapchat account that the Cavs' trip to the nation's capital to celebrate their championship with President Barack Obama would make them the ‘last team to visit the White House.’ Jefferson later elaborated, ‘I just look across this league. There's been other players with 'scheduling conflicts' as they like to call it—not necessarily a political stance. But I could see other scheduling conflicts coming up.’ Cavs fans will remember the Trump SoHo as the site of coach Tyronn Lue's late-season pep talk to Kevin Love last April, which propelled the power forward toward a successful postseason.” http://es.pn/2gKoiOm



3. 'DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE' EXPANDS TO NEW ORLEANS: For the first time, “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will include a Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans. Billboard: “The live segments from Louisiana will include exclusive performances from the Allstate Fan Fest and interviews leading up to the big countdown. 'Known for its vibrant culture and deep musical roots, New Orleans is the ideal choice to host our first-ever Central Time Zone countdown,' comments Mike Mahan, president, dick clark productions, in a statement. 'We are excited to expand our tradition of ringing in the New Year to the ‘Big Easy.’' This year’s telecast will feature performances from Mariah Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical On Your Feet!” http://bit.ly/2gZgXJ9



COAST TO COAST: Ride-sharing company Lyft has announced the launch of Lyft Events, a new feature that will allow users to create an event, set a budget, and make a coupon code to share with guests using the app for transportation to and from events.



BOSTON: Culinary festival Cochon555 will return to the SoWa Art & Design District April 7-9. Events will include the Heritage BBQ, the Cold Brew: Food Talk, and the event Create, which will have teams of chefs, artists, and bartenders make interactive installations.



CHICAGO: Techtextil North America will take place June 20-22 at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center. The event will have more than 150 exhibitors for technical textiles and nonwovens.



LAS VEGAS: John Rich of Big & Rich is set to debut Redneck Riviera, a country music bar at Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s Las Vegas, in early 2017.



LOS ANGELES: Make-a-Wish Greater Los Angeles's Wishing Well Winter Gala will take place Wednesday at the Hollywood Palladium.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Landmark at Merrick Park, a luxury cinema and the first Landmark Theatre location in Florida, will open on Thursday with a private ribbon cutting and V.I.P. reception.



On Thursday, New York-based restaurant Bowery Meat Company launched a pop-up at Lure Fishbar in the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The new dishes, offered a la carte, include Zucchini Carpaccio with pistachios, chili flakes, feta and mint; a 38-ounce Côte de Boeuf steak for two with Parisian potatoes and salsa verde; and Fondant Potato.



The next Winter Music Conference will take place March 21-24 at various locations around Miami.



NEW YORK: Union Square Cafe will reopen on Thursday with a new no tipping policy and Daily Provisions, a coffee and bake shop located next door.



The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy will host its first-ever gala event “A Taste of the Lower East Side” on December 18 at the Manny Cantor Center/Educational Alliance rooftop event space.



The 38th annual New York Road Runners Midnight Run will take place New Year's Eve at the Central Park Bandshell.



JPO Concepts has opened the event space City Parlor in Midtown Manhattan. The venue includes an 800-square foot main room, a 240-square-foot conference room, and a 65-square-foot kitchen. The entire space can hold 100 for receptions, or seat 55 theater-style or 40 banquet-style.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: Sonesta Silicon Valley is now open in Milpitas. It is Sonesta International Hotels Corporation's first West Coast hotel. The hotel has 236 guest rooms and 4,400 square feet of meeting and event space that can accommodate 200 for receptions.



TORONTO: Dave & Buster's has opened a 36,000-square-foot location at the Oakville Entertainment Centrum. This is the company's second location in Canada.



