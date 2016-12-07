December 7, 2016: Inside London's Revamped Fashion Awards, Gaming Convention to Stay in Indianapolis Through 2021 After L.G.B.T. Rights Debate, Dolly Parton to Host Telethon for Tennessee Wildfire Victims



1. INSIDE LONDON'S REVAMPED FASHION AWARDS: The British Fashion Council announced last spring that its Fashion Awards were getting a major makeover. The event, which took place Monday, aimed to be a combination of the Met Gala and the Oscars. The New York Times: “There was a vast, floodlit red carpet for one thing, shimmering with scattered, twinkling crystals on a cold winter’s night (the lead sponsor was Swarovski). It transported almost 4,000 guests wearing their best furs and silk chiffons into the circular belly of one of London’s grandest buildings: the Royal Albert Hall, bedecked in its own festive finery. Inside, a constellation of homegrown and international celebrities from the world of high fashion air-kissed, dined on beef and sipped Champagne. They sat on dusky pink banquettes or in tiered, velveteen boxes and were tended to by a small army of suited butlers sporting red tailcoats. The evening doubled as the inaugural fund-raising bash for the fashion council’s Education Foundation, which provides design scholarships and supports apprenticeships. The hope is that it can raise 10 million pounds, or $12.7 million, in the next 10 years. But the focus was on who won what. … So far, so standard awards-speak. But there were moments that suggested we were not actually in Hollywood or New York, after all. Marilyn Manson arrived, presenting the award to Vetements, and upended an envelope of salt on the stage, pretending that it was cocaine (it was not entirely clear why he did that). Craig Green, winner of the prize for best British men’s wear designer, almost completely disrobed Lady Gaga after she gave him his award by accidentally stomping on her Brandon Maxwell maxi-gown on his way to the podium. And Jack Whitehall, the British comedian and host for the evening, attempted to entertain the crowd with gags around the Mannequin Challenge, the latest charity drive sweeping the internet. The problem was, he picked the wrong target.” http://nyti.ms/2ghD8LY



2. GAMING CONVENTION TO STAY IN INDIANAPOLIS THROUGH 2021 AFTER L.G.B.T. RIGHTS DEBATE: Gamers convention Gen Con, which threatened to leave Indianapolis amidst a public L.G.B.T. rights debate, has signed a contract to stay in the city through 2021. The event is one of the largest gaming conventions in the country. Associated Press: “The convention is a boon for Indianapolis. In 2016, it posted admissions of more than 200,000 over the course of the four-day event and has a net economic impact of $72 million, according to city figures. But in spring 2015, after Indiana governor and Vice President-elect Mike Pence signed a religious objections law that critics deemed discriminatory to gay people, the convention threatened to leave amid a national uproar. Indiana does not have statewide protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people, but the city of Indianapolis does under a municipal ordinance. The bill signed by Pence created a legal defense for business owners and employees with religious objections to serving or accommodating gay people, provoking an intense social media backlash that led lawmakers to make changes that prevented the state law from overriding municipal LGBT ordinances. … The prospect of losing Gen Con and other conventions in the wake of the religious objections law was deeply troubling to city officials, who have worked for decades to build-out Indianapolis' downtown while marketing the state's central location. A study commissioned by Visit Indy, the city's tourism office, released earlier this year found the public relations fallout from the uproar cost Indianapolis up to $60 million in revenue from hotel stays, restaurant visits, taxes and fees that are generated by convention goers. The survey also found that 12 out-of-state groups all cited the uproar over the law as one reason they chose different locations for their conventions.” http://apne.ws/2g6WyV4



3. DOLLY PARTON TO HOST TELETHON FOR TENNESSEE WILDFIRE VICTIMS: Dolly Parton is slated to host a telethon on December 13 in Nashville for her My People Fund, which benefits the victims of the Tennessee wildfire that hit the Great Smoky Mountains area last week. Billboard: “The country icon set up the fund to provide $1,000 each month to families in Sevier County, Tennessee, which was devastated by the Great Smoky Mountain wildfires that recently raged though the area. ‘I know there are a lot of great events being planned to help the people of East Tennessee, however, I am planning a telethon to support the ‘My People Fund’ where 100% of the money will help those who lost their homes in the wildfire. I am planning on doing this on Dec. 13th in Nashville, Tennessee,’ the singer said, according to Music Row. Parton, whose Dollywood theme park was threatened by the fires in late November, added, ‘We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. I know it has been a trying time for my people and this assistance will help get them back on their feet.’” http://bit.ly/2g9WP9U





Eventbrite has announced a new partnership with concert discovery app Bandsintown. The first phase of the partnership, which launched Tuesday, will allow seamless promotion of shows to Bandsintown fans within the Eventbrite platform. The second phase, slated to launch early next year, will allow users to purchase Eventbrite concert tickets in the Bandsintown platform.



CHICAGO: The eighth annual Houndstooth Ball, benefitting the no-kill, all-breed dog rescue organization One Tail at a Time, takes place Friday at Architectural Artifacts. The event will have a dinner catered by Blue Plate Chicago and a dog treat buffet provided by Happy Dog Bakery.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel in downtown Dallas has named Ben Logan general manager. He was general manager at Hyatt Regency North Dallas in Richardson.



LAS VEGAS: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC May 21. The award show's nominations and location are to be announced.



LOS ANGELES: Steven Spielberg and the U.S.C. Shoah Foundation's Ambassadors for Humanity Gala takes place Thursday. Sponsored by the Walt Disney Company, the gala will honor Mellody Hobson and George Lucas.



Live Nation Entertainment has has promoted Lisa Licht to chief marketing officer of the company's U.S. concerts division. In other Live Nation news, the company has acquired 51 percent of Secret Sounds Group, the Australian company that owns and produces Australian festivals Splendour in the Grass and Falls Music & Arts Festival.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner:



LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY: The 15th annual Forecastle Festival, produced by AC Entertainment, will take place at Waterfront Park from July 14-16. LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, and Odesza are among the acts scheduled to perform.



MAUI, HAWAII: Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott, Maui will unveil its $100 million transformation on December 24. The transformed resort has six new dining options including Humble Market Kitchin by Roy Yamaguchi, three new distinct pool environments, and 547 redesigned rooms and suites.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Oceans Edge Key West Hotel & Marina has opened in Key West. The property has 20 acres of tropical landscaping, oceanfront views for all 175 guest rooms and suites, a full-service waterfront restaurant, Starbucks, and a dog park.



Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa will reopen in January after undergoing $40 million in renovations. The hotel has 310 guest rooms and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 15,000-square-foot New Oceanfront Event Lawn, the 5,200-square-foot Grand Ballroom that has 1,500 square feet of prefunction space, and the 1,116-square-foot Heron Room. The hotel will also have the Deck at 560 Bar & Restaurant, as well as a corresponding grab-and-go outlet called 560 Market.



NASHVILLE: The Westin Nashville has named Lukus Kindlesparker general manager. He was general manager of W Atlanta Midtown.



NEW YORK: Industrial-chic concert venue Brooklyn Steel is slated to open in East Williamsburg in Spring 2017. The 20,000-square-foot venue is owned and operated by Bowery Presents. Gothamist: http://bit.ly/2gzK4la



RLJ Lodging Trust has sold the 298-room Hilton Garden Inn New York/West 35th Street and the 280-room Hilton New York Fashion District for a combined total of $286 million.



The Renwick Hotel, a historic property in midtown Manhattan, is now open as part of Curio—A Collection by Hilton. Complete with 173 guest rooms and suites, the renovated property has Bedford and Company, an American eatery that is the first solo restaurant from award-winning chef John DeLucie. The hotel is owned by a joint venture between Meadow Partners and hotel Asset Value Enhancement, and is managed by StepStone Hospitality.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner:



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Two new hotels are in the works near SeaWorld Orlando. Orlando Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2g25TgX



SAN FRANCISCO: The 25th annual Noise Pop Festival, slated for February 17-27, has announced the second phase of its music lineup. Performers will include California rock group Creeper Lagoon, Bay Area rock groups the Mother Hips and Grandaddy, and San Francisco-born Hanni El Khatib.



TORONTO: The Holiday Fair in Nathan Phillips Square, which is inspired by a traditional European Christmas market, will run December 8-23.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Staybridge Suites is now open at Fort Belvoir. Owen by Landlease and operated by InterContinental Hotels Group in partnership with the U.S. Army, the extended-stay hotel has multiple conference rooms and meeting spaces, a pool, a children's room and playground, and a dog-walking area.



