December 9, 2016: Trump's Inauguration May Include Reality TV Antics, Pantone Announces 'Greenery' as 2017 Color of the Year, Congress Moves to Ban Ticket Scalping Software



1. TRUMP'S INAUGURATION MAY INCLUDE REALITY TV ANTICS: President-elect Donald Trump discussed inauguration ideas with The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett and Thomas Barrack Jr. at the Trump Tower on Tuesday. The ideas, which Trump revealed Wednesday morning at a fund-raiser at Cipriani 42nd Street, were extravagant and somewhat inspired by reality television. The New York Times: “The details offered a brief glimmer of a sprawling inauguration, full of the kind of showmanship for which Mr. Trump is famous, that could shake up what has become a relatively predictable affair for recent presidents. According to some of the people overseeing the events surrounding Mr. Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president, they also bore little resemblance to reality. … In reality, Mr. Trump’s festivities are constrained by security concerns surrounding the modern presidency, making some gaudier displays impossible and other far-flung ones unrealistic. Each event under consideration must be vetted by the overlapping agencies responsible for securing the transfer of power, including the Secret Service, responsible for a president’s security, and the National Park Service, which controls the Mall in Washington. Despite the modest nature of the events under consideration, Mr. Barrack said Mr. Burnett was actively involved in producing the inauguration week festivities. He will have a large team to work with, as the committee’s staff in Washington is expected to swell to more than 300 people by Inauguration Day. A schedule of inaugural festivities is expected to be completed by Monday. But after the committee rolled out a series of donor packages last week aimed at enticing wealthy contributors and corporations to open their checkbooks, a rough outline of the week has begun to emerge. It will include an opening 'victory reception' for donors, as well as a series of more personal events with the incoming first family, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and members of Mr. Trump’s cabinet. Donors will be invited to candlelight dinners on the eve of the inauguration, and some will be able to attend one of two official balls planned for inauguration night.” http://nyti.ms/2haMgD8



2. PANTONE ANNOUNCES “GREENERY” AS 2017 COLOR OF THE YEAR: The Pantone Color Institute has announced “greenery” as the Color of the Year in 2017. CNNMoney: “Although there is green in grass, leaves and apples, Pantone is specific about what counts as 'greenery.' The company describes it as 'a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature's greens revive, restore and renew.' 'It's the green that signals vitality, energy and warmth from the sun,' said Laurie Pressman, vice president with Pantone Color Institute. The yellow-green color was largely picked because it represents rebirth and regeneration, Pressman said.Pantone's team around the world typically spends the year studying trends in fashion, consumer products, social media and technology. It looks for influences that best describe the current mood of society and picks a color to reflect those elements. With 'greenery' as the chosen color of the year, brands will also want to get in on the trend with their packaging and products, from handbags to jewelry and housewares.” http://cnnmon.ie/2gGKmqB



3. CONGRESS MOVES TO BAN TICKET SCALPING SOFTWARE: The House approved a bill on Wednesday that would ban ticket scalpers from using hacking software to buy large amounts of tickets available for live events. USA Today: “Scalpers often use software bots to evade computer security and buy mass quantities of tickets for concerts and other live events immediately after the tickets go on sale online. They then resell the tickets at much higher prices. The legislation, called the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, prohibits scalpers from circumventing a security measure or other access control system used to enforce limits on ticket purchases. The ban applies to events where there will be an audience of more than 200 people. The bill also makes it illegal to sell tickets obtained by circumventing such controls. Violations of the law would be considered an “unfair and deceptive act” and subject to enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission. Some states, including Tennessee, already have laws that make the use of bot software to buy tickets illegal, but the crime is rarely prosecuted. In Nashville, no one has ever been prosecuted for violating the law. A federal law will make it easier to crack down on the use of bot software. Ticketmaster already has its own filters to try to block bots, and artists like country singer Eric Church are using sophisticated efforts to crack down on scalpers and bots. But the federal law has been sought by venues and major touring artists.” http://usat.ly/2haIQQQ



* LOCAL NEWS *



BOSTON: The 17th annual Santa Speedo Run will take place Saturday, departing from Lir Tavern and Whiskey's. The event benefits the Play Ball! Foundation.



LAS VEGAS: For the first time, the Las Vegas Monorail will host a New Year’s Eve party, opening its elevated Third Rail Lounge at the Las Vegas Convention Center station from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. for the event.



LOS ANGELES: HGTV will host live and commercial-free coverage of the 128th Rose Parade on January 2. Egypt Sherrod and Nancy O’Dell will provide real-time commentary throughout the event.



Hersha Hospitality Trust has closed a deal to purchase the 77-room Ambrose Hotel in Santa Monica for $47.5 million. The hotel includes a two-level, 82-space parking garage, in addition to an executive meeting room and a fitness center.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Noble House Hotels & Resorts is taking over the management of Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach. The resort, which is situated on 250 acres of land, will add a 150-room luxury hotel, residences, membership levels, and a large lawn.



NEW YORK: The 21st annual Winter's Eve gala, hosted by Volunteers of America-Greater New York, will take place Monday at the Plaza Grand Ballroom. The event will be emceed by Willie Geist.



The second annual Art of Food event will take place February 4 at Sotheby's New York. Hosted by Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian, the event will have more than 20 chefs create dishes inspired by artwork curated by Sotheby's.



The St. Regis New York has named Senih Geray as general manager. He was general manager of the St. Regis Atlanta.



Ithaca Marriott Downtwon on the Commons, a joint venture between Urgo Hotels & Resorts and Ensemble Real Estate Investments, will open Monday. The hotel has 159 guest rooms, a American restaurant called Monks on the Commons, and 2,300 square feet of meeting and event space.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Universal Orlando has released details about the fourth annual A Celebration of Harry Potter, taking place January 27-29. Actors Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis will attend the celebration, which includes a Harry Potter Expo that features experiences including a sorting hat experience, an Audible Recall challenge, and a Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them virtual-reality experience.



SAN DIEGO: Hotel Karlan has completed a $12 million renovation. The renovation includes remodeled guestrooms, the new Asado Grill restaurant and Black Horse gastropub, and an upgraded fitness center and pool with outdoor cabanas.



TORONTO: City of Craft X: Handmade Decade will take place today through Sunday at the Theatre Centre. The event features more than 60 local craft makers.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



With contributions from Jenny Berg in Chicago, Alesandra Dubin and Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Carla Hay, Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



