Catering seems to have stolen a page out of Willy Wonka's cookbook lately. Clever—and totally edible—food packaging, displays, and offbeat dishes inspired by unusual places, like gardening pots and beauty counters, are being served at more and more events. Here's a look at some of the surprisingly delicious items we've seen.
Eat Dirt, Glass, and More: 12 Dishes That Are Unexpectedly Edible
From "bloody" cupcakes to bitable spoons, these whimsical hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and snacks find catering companies thinking outside the box.
By Michele Laufik Posted December 3, 2014, 7:45 AM EST