Elevate Your Holiday Celebration

Located nearly 1,000 feet above downtown Los Angeles in the iconic U.S. Bank Tower, OUE Skyspace LA features several interactive experiences for event guests, including the thrill of the Skyslide.

The Skyslide is a one-of-a-kind, 45-foot, all-glass adventure, which glides guests along the exterior of the U.S. Bank Tower. The venue offers several packages for guests to ride the slide and experience the attraction in its entirety.

Whether reserving the event space on the 70th floor or securing a full buyout of the attraction, the venue can be curated to accommodate a variety of events such as social engagements and networking gatherings, while also showcasing the breathtaking 360-degree views.

The event space is Art Deco in design and offers multiple options for event branding and customization, which includes utilizing the monitors, the integrated sound system, and the green screen. The space is 3,600 square feet and can accommodate as many as 300 guests. The in-house event team is also available to align preferred vendors, including catering, floral design, and rentals.

Elevate your next event at OUE Skyspace LA. For more information and to reserve the venue, visit oue-skyspace.com/events or call 213.894.9000.