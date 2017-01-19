Experience the New Orange!

At the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), we are proud to be known as “The Center of Hospitality.” This symbolizes outstanding service to our clients and community, motivating their desire to return and enhancing the community's reputation for excellence.

As a world-class convention facility, we host some of the most dynamic regional, national, and international conventions, meetings, and trade shows. This allows OCCC to fulfill its mission of economic development, ultimately benefiting the Central Florida region.