February 2, 2017: Super Bowl Security Increased for Trump Protests, Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago to Be Met With Protests, Westminster Dog Show Adds Cats to Program



1. SUPER BOWL SECURITY INCREASED FOR TRUMP PROTESTS: Security for Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday will be increased for the presence of peaceful protests aimed at President Donald Trump's travel ban that restricts U.S. entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Reuters: “The approach by state, regional and federal U.S. security officials reflects a delicate balancing act as more than 1 million spectators are expected to flood into the Texan city as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. Protests against Trump's executive order on immigration have spread across the United States, including one last weekend in downtown Houston near where the National Football League has placed many pre-game activities. Protests are expected to continue throughout the week and into the weekend, even at the game itself. Halftime performer Lady Gaga has been an outspoken critic of Trump. Amidst the protests, officials said no credible threats to the city have emerged ahead of the game, which is expected to be watched by more than 100 million people around the globe. All members of the more-than 5,000-officer Houston Police Department will be on patrol alongside regional and federal law enforcement, officials said. ... Metal detectors, bomb-sniffing dogs and myriad other security equipment have been deployed across downtown Houston and 7 miles (11 km) southwest at NRG Stadium, which will host the football game and about 73,000 spectators. Hotels have beefed up security as well. The Four Seasons, one of Houston's most-expensive hotels, has conducted active-shooter drills and added routine sweeps of plainclothes security throughout the facility." http://reut.rs/2jZeoY3



2. RED CROSS GALA AT TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO TO BE MET WITH PROTESTS: The American Red Cross's annual fund-raising gala on Saturday will be met with protests, as the event takes place at President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Washington Post: “This year’s white-tie charity ball comes with an additional twist: Trump happens to be spending the weekend at his private club, which his press secretary dubbed “the Winter White House” Tuesday during his news briefing. And the Red Cross is already offering relief to individuals affected by Trump’s executive order on Friday, which implemented a 120-day ban on all refugees trying to enter the United States and a temporary ban on individuals from seven majority-Muslim countries. The order indefinitely bans all refugees from Syria. Mar-a-Lago—Trump’s well-manicured, palm-tree-lined resort on Florida’s southeast coast—has long hosted the international relief group’s ball, with little controversy. Elizabeth Penniman, the group’s vice president of communications, said this year’s event was booked 'many, many months' in advance. She declined to comment on whether the Red Cross, which is not a political organization, would have selected Trump’s private club knowing he would be president. … A Facebook page for the protest, which calls itself the 'March to Mar-a-Lago for Humanity,' already has more than 1,000 people who say they plan to attend and nearly 4,000 who say they are interested in attending. The protest’s Facebook page says organizers planned the march because they say they believe the aid organization’s choice of venue—a Trump-owned property—contradicts the Red Cross’s mission of alleviating human suffering.” http://wapo.st/2kXatv1



3. WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW ADDS CATS TO PROGRAM: Along with three new dog breeds, the 141st annual Westminster Dog Show will add cats to its program. USA Today: “The cats won't compete in the actual show, but will be part of a ”Meet the Breeds” event on February 11, the Westminster Kennel Club announced at a press conference Monday. 'Meet the Breeds isn’t just dogs lined up and you play with them, there are booths that depict the country and origin of the animal and people decorate the booths,' Brandi Hunter VP of public relations for the AKC said in a phone interview. 'So cats are joining that and many will be dressed up and have their booths.' The cats will also take part in an agility competition. The Westminster Dog Show takes place in New York City on Feb. 13 and 14, and is expected to feature nearly 3,000 dogs. In addition to the news of cats at the dog show, three new dog breeds were added to the 2017 show. This year the American Hairless Rerrier, the Pumi, and the Sloughi will take part in the show for the first time.” http://usat.ly/2kqkPH0





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



Global DMC Partners announced a partnership with the event technology company Giant iTab, which uses oversize touchscreens as interactive event signage for things like show guides, floor plans, agendas, visitor check-in, social media feeds, and more.



* LOCAL NEWS *



COAST TO COAST: Destination management company AlliedPRA has partnered with Kapow, an online marketplace that houses unique events for corporate entertainment, to provide client events at major conventions and trade shows. The first event that will use the new platform is the American Society of Anesthesiologists's annual meeting in Boston.



ATLANTIC CITY: The 97th annual Miss America competition will be broadcast live on ABC from Boardwalk Hall on September 10.



CHICAGO: The One Step Charity Poker Championship, which benefits Children's Oncology Services Inc., will take place February 23 at the Montgomery Club.



LOS ANGELES: Printed Matter's L.A. Art Book Fair will take place February 24-26 at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Orianne Collins's Valentine's Day Sip & Shop event will take place February 10 at the OC Concept Store.



NEW YORK: Urban Arts Partnership's 25th anniversary benefit will take place March 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.



Clutter Magazine and LeftField Media will host the inaugural Five Points Festival, a designer toy and comic art convention, on May 20-21 at Pier 36. The event, which is presented by Midtown Comics and sponsored by Playcrafting, will host more than 100 comic creators.



Empire State Development has announced LendLease Turner as the design-build team for the $1.5 million expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The project includes 27 new loading docks, a 55,000-square-foot ballroom, a 45,000-square-foot meeting space, and 90,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: Toronto Region Board of Trade's 129th Annual Dinner Presented by Odgers Berndtson will take place February 9 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The event will honor Susan McIsaac, immediate past-president of United Way's Toronto and York Region, and will include a keynote from George Cope, president and C.E.O. of BCE and Bell Canada.



Ink Entertainment will manage operations at the music venue El Mocambo, which is slated to reopen this summer.



