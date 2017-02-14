Five Ways to Bring in This Year’s Top Event Design Trends

Trends in home furnishings, including organic and earthy environments and eclectic modern designs, are already moving into the event design industry this year. Here are five ways to bring them into your next event:

Start With Minimalistic Furnishings

Minimalistic furnishings in gray tones can set a neutral to build from, serving as the canvas for your earthy environment or eclectic modern design. CORT’s new modular Hexagon Ottomans and Island Double Sofas offer a clean, neutral, mid-century modern design and can spice things up with funky seating patterns.

Add Greenery

Bringing a touch of the great outdoors inside instantly begins to create an organic and earthy environment. Within your event setup, you can add functional options that define space while adding a touch of green. CORT offers a 4-foot boxwood hedge that works well as a space divider. Or a faux bonsai tree can help build a tranquil charging space for your guests. Greenery is just one tool in Pantone’s spring 2017 color palette. Mix it with the full palette for an unusual juxtaposition of vitality, calmness, and the great outdoors.

Layer Texture and Color

Layer pops of decor elements, such as rugs, pillows, and lighting to add a pop of color and texture and bring in more of 2017’s top trends. Popular pieces in accent and dining tables are combing art deco, modernism, and urban industrial together for a more sophisticated eclectic vibe. CORT’s Alondra and Hayworth tables offer black- or gold- toned metals set off by glass, wood, or marble surfaces to achieve this look.



Spice up your event space by adding new Marche Ottomans, swivel ottomans available in 10 fashion colors. These multifunctional pieces are a great way to add pops of color while offering a comfortable place to rest.

Get Modular

Combining design with functionality is a trend that will never go out of style for events. Those same Marche Ottomans that can add a pop of color to your space are also movable and swivel, providing multiple options for your clients. The ottomans can be arranged to create campfire seating and small theater groupings, and then can be easily rearranged for impromptu brainstorming sessions within larger meetings.

Power Up

In an age when we’re always connected, it’s become a requirement that event spaces feature charging tables and powered seating. CORT’s white vinyl, round full banquette includes four quarter-curve ottoman seats and one center cone with an electrical charging unit featuring electrical and USB outlets, a perfect seating option to keep your attendees connected.

Kevin Dana is director of marketing and product development at CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings. To learn more about CORT’s exhibit and event rental collections or top trends for 2017, visit cortevents.com.

