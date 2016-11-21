Game On: Large-Scale, Interactive Technology for Events

Colossi, a Los Angeles-based entertainment technology start-up, specializes in creating large-scale, interactive games for live events. The company’s proprietary technology and content enables brands to connect with live audiences as they compete against each other. With their games, founders Ben Skaggs and Bryan Edelman hope to feed off of—and ultimately multiply—the social energy of a large crowd. The platform can bring together groups of as many as 30,000 people with one of the company’s specially designed, customizable games. Participants use their smartphones as controllers, and the action is projected on a large screen, like the Jumbotron in a sports arena. So far Colossi has appeared at notable events like the Tapped craft beer festival at the Barclays Center in New York in October 2015 and the DreamHack Masters in Malmö, Sweden, in April. Pricing for the service is available upon request.