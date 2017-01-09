Golden Globes 2017: Party Pictures From Fox, HBO, 'InStyle,' Weinstein Company, and More

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 74th annual Golden Globes took over the Beverly Hilton on January 8, with Jimmy Fallon as first-time show host. About 1,300 A-list guests filled the hotel’s International Ballroom for the televised dinner ceremony. The film La La Land took top prizes, and among the standout moments was an impassioned speech from Cecil B. DeMille winner Meryl Streep that immediately went viral.

Simultaneously and immediately following the show, the hotel swelled to accommodate a crush of 6,000 guests who filled multiple spaces throughout the property for viewing- and after-parties. Hosting huge-scale bashes on Globes night were the likes of HBO, Fox, In Style, NBCUniversal, and the Weinstein Company. From trends like statement chandeliers to muted palettes accented with metallic tones—plus free-flowing Moet champagne delivered in artful, compelling ways—here are the highlights of many of the biggest events’ splashy productions.