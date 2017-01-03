Golden Globes Preview: Beverly Hilton Reveals Gold-Tinged, Seasonal Menu

With a new year comes a fresh award season in Los Angeles—beginning with the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Beverly Hilton’s executive chef Alberico Nunziata and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi on Tuesday debuted the menu they will prepare for the show, which will be served to 1,300 A-list guests within the hotel’s lobby-level International Ballroom. It’s the 42nd consecutive year and the 46th time that Beverly Hilton has served as the venue for the event, which NBC's Jimmy Fallon is set to host this year.

The three-course menu includes an appetizer of “Golden Salad,” with herb-roasted golden and red beets, watermelon radish, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, grapefruit, and roasted pistachios topped with ceviche lime dressing.

The entrée will be a duo of Chilean sea bass and filet mignon. The sea bass features celery puree and house-made sun-dried tomato pesto with lemon oil, and the filet mignon will be served with 24-month aged Parmigianino risotto and topped with wild mushrooms and broccolini flowers seasoned lightly with garlic. The vegetarian option will be mushroom risotto with seasonal vegetables.

Rounding out the meal will be a trio of desserts. They will include “Delizia,” a Neapolitan almond cake with orange mascarpone cream; profiteroles, filled with amaretto vanilla cream and topped with sugared almonds and chocolate sauce; and chocolate gianduja crunch bars with layers of praline gianduja and chocolate amaretto mousse on hazelnut crunch; all plated with strawberry relish and coulis.

Moët & Chandon will supply more than 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums, and 500 cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial. This year, the brand will debut the “Moët Diamond” as the official cocktail: It’s a take on a classic champagne cocktail, with cherry bitters, a rock candy garnish, and orange liqueur. Fiji Water returns as official water sponsor.

Mark’s Garden returns as the event’s floral designer, creating arrangements using bright orange blooms accented with gold leaves—inspired by the awards themselves. The company flew in more than 15,000 roses from South America for the centerpieces.