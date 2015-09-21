Pinecones and evergreens will never go out of style when it comes to corporate holiday parties. But this year unexpected themes like Studio 54-inspired bashes and gold details (instead of icy silver embellishments) offer twists on tradition.
Holiday Party Ideas 2015: 15 New Design Trends
For 2015, disco balls replace traditional ornaments as the holiday decoration de rigueur and seasonal greenery takes on inventive uses. Here's a look at what to expect at end-of-year festivities.
By Michele Laufik Posted September 21, 2015, 7:00 AM EDT