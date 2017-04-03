How a TV Show Inspired an Upscale Urban House Party

TruTV celebrated the premiere of its new series Upscale With Prentice Penny with a party at Los Angeles’s London West Hollywood on March 21. Given that the show focuses on ways to unlock access to seemingly unattainable posh lifestyles, event organizers worked to pull upscale motifs into the event’s decor—in both literal and more representative ways.

For instance, the arrivals backdrop included a gallery-like look, with framed items such as fedoras and bow ties, for a dimensional and whimsical vibe. And an opulent floral backdrop within the party space included an abundance of elegant blooms.

The event also included mobile oyster shuckers and vitrines that artfully displayed the some of curated items and themes featured in the show. Organizers created mini sculptures around the topics covered on Upscale, using everyday objects in unexpected ways—such as hand-rolled cigars, sunglasses, vintage clothing, coffee, and chocolates.

“In Upscale, Prentice goes on a journey to demystify what it takes to live an upscale life, exploring topics from food and drinks to art and fashion. If everything is within reach, then anything can be ‘upscaled,’ even a premiere party,” explained TruTV marketing vice president Raymond Dooley. “We hosted it in a hotel penthouse suite … which made the event feel both intimate and premium.”



Dooley said, of the press wall, “We leaned into the visual aesthetic of the show and our marketing creative, turning a standard piece of party decor into an art installation, which then morphed into an interactive photo booth later in the night.”

The event also included a big-name DJ right on theme: “We brought in DJ Jazzy Jeff, who turned the penthouse into a truly upscale house party,” Dooley said.

TruTV’s creative team worked with agency Industria on the event.