How "Broken Resolutions" Became a Decadent Party Theme

Beverage brand Svedka has carved out a unique niche on the calendar for an annual promotional event: that time of year, around mid-January when consumers are likely to have already abandoned their good-intentioned but short-lived new year’s resolutions. For the second year in a row, the brand hosted its “Broken Resolutions Bash,” having moved the event up from a Valentine’s Day spot in previous years.

The event, on January 17 at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, drew consumers to celebrate all things indulgent and, well, just plain human. Various activations at the event, which was produced by Shadow PR with production support from Jessica Fels, highlighted typical resolutions—and then poked fun at them with nods to less-virtuous lifestyle scenarios. For instance, new for this year was a “spend less” station, an over-the-top tchotchke shop where guests could grab useless (but fun) trinkets like branded sunglasses, lip balm, disco balls, rubber chickens, balloon phones, and other items.

Also new this year was a “lie less” station, at which event organizers teamed up with popular local Instagram account @OverheardLA to create a confession booth for attendees to anonymously share their broken resolutions for a chance to be featured on the account.

Returning from last year was also a “get fit” station, where trampoline dancers entertained guests in a nod to lofty physical fitness goals that seldom pan out. At the “eat better” station, Svedka served deep-fried dishes. It included an interactive spinning wheel to help guests pick between the options of fried Twinkies, pickles, Oreos, and Mars bars.

Naturally, the spirits purveyor also offered an ironic “drink less” station, a bar that encouraged guests to drink as much Svedka as they liked. The colorful bar was stocked with every flavor of the brand’s vodka, for a visual appeal. Other offerings included dessert shots, martinis, and other on-theme indulgences.

“We saw tremendous success with last year's first Svedka Broken Resolutions Bash, and in our second year we continued to up our creative game with a larger-than-life take on the concept,” said Svedka brand manager Chloe Pfeiffer. “Svedka’s cheeky personality and extensive portfolio were front and center through more experiential moments and elements.”

Shadow vice president Jamie D'Attoma added, “With Svedka, we [live] by the rule that if another vodka brand could be easily replaced in whatever concept we are executing, then it isn't right. Adding new and unique production elements to our seasonal and launch events is always a way to communicate Svedka’s messaging to attendees in a playful way.”