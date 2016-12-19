How Delta Took More Than 150 Kids to the North Pole

Delta Air Lines recently brought children from the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. Arts to its version of the North Pole by transforming its Los Angeles International Airport hangar into a holiday-theme wonderland.



Produced by MKG, the sixth annual Holiday in the Hangar charity event in LAX's Terminal 5 welcomed more than 150 kids for a holiday celebration on December 13. Children from the hospital and the arts organization were invited to take pictures with Santa in a sleigh and participate in family-friendly holiday activities and crafts. As part of the Delta Force for Global Good initiative—which involves employees giving time and donating to the community—Delta staff members dressed as elves to help facilitate activities for the attendees.



Event partners included the Los Angeles Lakers, the L.A. Kings, the Coca-Cola Bear, Yoobi, and Grammys and the Grammy Museum, which provided on-site activations. Sprinkles Cupcakes and Ice Cream and Panda Express provided catering.