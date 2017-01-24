LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

Inauguration 2017: Inside the Balls, Concerts, Watch Parties, and More

Hundreds of thousands of Americans came to Washington to support—or protest against—the incoming president.

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

By D. Channing Muller Posted January 24, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. To mark the inauguration of President Donald Trump, groups from across the political spectrum hosted official and unofficial balls, activations, watch parties, marches, and conferences. In addition to big-ticket events like the swearing-in ceremony, the official Liberty and Freedom Balls on Friday night, and the Women’s March on Washington Saturday morning, organizations such as Washingtonian magazine and the southern state societies continued their traditions of hosting a nonpartisan ball each inauguration no matter the winner. Here's a look inside the events.

